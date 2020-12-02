St. John reopens COVID unit as hospitalizations, cases continue to rise

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center announced it will once again provide hospital beds for local COVID-19 patients starting Thursday, after months of transferring them to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver, as hospitals brace for a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.
Kathy Lofy, state health officer, said Wednesday the continuing increase in hospitalizations across Washington is “very concerning.” The number of COVID patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds has doubled over the past three weeks, she said.
“If we don’t reverse this trend, hospitals will need to postpone more procedures and will have a reduced ability to care for patients,” she said.
Nationwide, the number of patients in the hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the past month to a record high of nearly 100,000, the Associated Press reported.
Hospitals are recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages, according to the AP.
The outbreak in the U.S. is blamed for more than 270,000 deaths and 13.8 million confirmed infections. New cases are running at over 160,000 a day on average, and deaths are up to more than 1,500 a day.
Virus activity in Cowlitz County has increased each week since mid-October, with 346 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24.
Clark County has also seen rising virus activity for the last couple months, and reported about 428 new cases per 100,000 people in the same two-week period.
Because of the increase in COVID-19 patients, PeaceHealth decided to set up the COVID unit at St. John, said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer for both St. John and Southwest.
The five COVID-19 isolation rooms opening on the Longview hospital’s fourth floor will house up to nine patients, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson. The rooms will not house intensive care unit (ICU) patients, and virus patients needing that level of care may still be transferred to Southwest, he said.
St. John initially opened a COVID-19 unit in March but began sending virus patients to Southwest in June because it was more efficient. Since June, 74 patients have been transferred from St. John to other facilities, Querin said.
Those numbers have increased in the past few weeks, and the hospital hasn’t had a “zero transfer day” since early November, he said.
Since Nov. 25, St. John transferred 11 COVID-19 patients to Southwest, Querin said. PeaceHealth did not say how many COVID patients are currently hospitalized. Cowlitz County has not reported the number of patients hospitalized since Nov. 23.
Neville said Monday hospital capacity is about 10% higher than normal for this time of year but is overall in “reasonable shape.”
While PeaceHealth hasn’t canceled elective surgeries, providers are assessing each procedure to decide whether or not to push back the surgery based on the likelihood that patient will worsen within 90 days without it, Neville said.
The hospitals haven’t yet seen a post-Thanksgiving surge, but Neville said based on transmission rates, PeaceHealth is predicting hospitalizations could increase by up to 20% to 40% in the next two to four weeks.
Neville said he’s also worried about flu season because if the hospital sees the normal amount of flu patients it could easily overwhelm the system if COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to rise. PeaceHealth has done work to make sure that doesn’t happen, including urging everyone to get a flu vaccine, he said.
“I’m really asking for the publics’ help in doing this because we need to be able to have adequate space in our emergency departments and our inpatient wards and ICUs across the state so we can take care of both people with COVID-19 and more regular stuff,” Neville said.
PeaceHealth is surge planning to be ready for the potential increase, including plotting out additional space for patients, staff and backup staff, Neville said. If the system did see a worst-case scenario 40% increase in COVID patients, the hospitals could handle it but it would be a strain, particularly on staff, he said.
Neville said PeaceHealth is coordinating with other hospitals in the state and with Portland-area hospitals. If there is “massive surge” a regional program would help direct patients to hospitals with open beds, he said.
“We would make it through it. We are going to make it through this, but it would be an uncomfortable number of months,” Neville said.
