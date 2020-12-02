St. John reopens COVID unit as hospitalizations, cases continue to rise

While PeaceHealth hasn’t canceled elective surgeries, providers are assessing each procedure to decide whether or not to push back the surgery based on the likelihood that patient will worsen within 90 days without it, Neville said.

The hospitals haven’t yet seen a post-Thanksgiving surge, but Neville said based on transmission rates, PeaceHealth is predicting hospitalizations could increase by up to 20% to 40% in the next two to four weeks.

Neville said he’s also worried about flu season because if the hospital sees the normal amount of flu patients it could easily overwhelm the system if COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to rise. PeaceHealth has done work to make sure that doesn’t happen, including urging everyone to get a flu vaccine, he said.

“I’m really asking for the publics’ help in doing this because we need to be able to have adequate space in our emergency departments and our inpatient wards and ICUs across the state so we can take care of both people with COVID-19 and more regular stuff,” Neville said.