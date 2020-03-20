St. John patient tests positive for COVID-19; now recovering at home

A Cowlitz County man in his 70s who was in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has tested positive for novel coronavirus but is now recovering at home, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services officials.

The Health Department is trying to identify close contacts of the confirmed case. Close contacts, which could include family members and coworkers, will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the confirmed case, the agency said in a press release.

Washington had 1,376 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 1,041 of them in King and Snohomish counties. There have been 74 deaths related to the disease, according to the Washington Department of Health.

Until Friday, Cowlitz County was one of 15 Washington counties without a confirmed case. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties still have none, and Lewis County has one, a patient who was treated and released from St. John Medical Center in Longview earlier this week.

Clark County reported two new cases Friday, bringing its total to six. Both the two new patients are recovering at home, according to the Clark County Health Department.

This story will be updated later today.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 7 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Daily News Follow The Daily News Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today