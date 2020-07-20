St. John nationally recognized for maternity care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PeaceHealth St. John was one of four Washington hospitals to earn an "A" grade for maternity care in a report from Newsweek magazine and a watchdog group.

To prepare the report, Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. healthcare facilities.

The grades were assigned with the help of a panel of national experts who advised Leapfrog on standards for excellence in maternity care — including low rates of C-section, episiotomy (an incision to enlarge the vaginal opening for childbirth) and early elective delivery — and following important protocols to protect moms and babies.

PeaceHealth St. John's birth center delivers nearly 800 babies each year, according to a hospital press release. The birth center is designed so new moms and their families are able to experience labor, delivery and recovery in the same room without having to be moved throughout the hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.