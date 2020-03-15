St. John doctor, patient stress importance of colon cancer screening

Nearly 16 years ago, Meri Johnston was diagnosed with colon cancer when she was just 34 years old.

Johnston said she was not at a high-risk age to get colon cancer, but her experience taught her how prevalent it is.

"There's a reason it's part of the regular health screening at 50," she said.

Colorectal or colon cancer often develops from abnormal growths, or polyps, that form in the colon or rectum and may turn into cancer.

Johnston said when she first started having symptoms, she wrote them off as something else. But the problems didn't go away, so she went to the doctor.

Johnston was treated with chemotherapy and has been cancer-free for more than 15 years. She now works in St. John Medical Center's gastroenterology clinic to schedule colonoscopies.

"It's not something people want to go through, but it's very important because it's easier to treat if they find it early," she said. "People shouldn't be afraid to have it done."

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the country and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.