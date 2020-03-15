St. John doctor, patient stress importance of colon cancer screening

Nearly 16 years ago, Meri Johnston was diagnosed with colon cancer when she was just 34 years old.
Johnston said she was not at a high-risk age to get colon cancer, but her experience taught her how prevalent it is.
"There's a reason it's part of the regular health screening at 50," she said.
Colorectal or colon cancer often develops from abnormal growths, or polyps, that form in the colon or rectum and may turn into cancer.
Johnston said when she first started having symptoms, she wrote them off as something else. But the problems didn't go away, so she went to the doctor.
Johnston was treated with chemotherapy and has been cancer-free for more than 15 years. She now works in St. John Medical Center's gastroenterology clinic to schedule colonoscopies.
"It's not something people want to go through, but it's very important because it's easier to treat if they find it early," she said. "People shouldn't be afraid to have it done."
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the country and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anil Kabrawala, St. John gastroenterologist, said although colon cancer is "very common" it's the only one that's fully preventable through screenings.
Regular screenings are important because early colon cancer develops without symptoms and even blood work can be normal, he said.
"That's the scary part," Kabrawala said. "It's not uncommon to have no symptoms."
You have free articles remaining.
Colon cancer symptoms include blood in stool, stomach pains, aches or cramps that don't go away and unexplained weight loss, according to the CDC.
People at increased risk are those with a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorecatal polyps, inflammatory bowel disease or a genetic syndrome, according to the CDC.
The best screening test is a colonoscopy because doctors can see precancerous tissue and remove it, Kabrawala said.
Other colon cancer screenings include stool tests, blood tests or a virtual colonoscopy using x-rays. Kabrawala said many of the tests can detect polyps but have a lower sensitivity than a colonoscopy.
Many people don't want to get a colonoscopy because of the preparation, which requires patients to fast and flush out their colon, as well as concerns about pain, he said.
Kabrawala said colonoscopy misconceptions are appropriate because only in the last five or six years have doctors been able to use more anesthesia, make it more comfortable for patients.
Some hospitals or other facilities offer new prep formulas that require less volume, he said, or that are pills, rather than a special liquid solution.
Although Kabrawala said no other colon test is as good as a colonoscopy, he'd rather have patients get some screening than none at all.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends adults should start regular colon screenings at age 50 and continue at varying intervals until they are 75 years old. Those 75 years and older should talk to their doctor about screening.
Kabrawala said those with risk factors should bring it up to their doctor before they turn 50, although there is no set age they should start regular screenings.
Most insurance plans cover the screening as a preventative measure, but Kabrawala said if a patient gets the test because of complaints many insurance plans won't fully cover it. Extra or hidden costs for some patients may stem from pathology or anesthesia, he said.
Kabrawala said there's a lack of awareness about colon cancer and screenings nationwide. To try to better reach patients who need screenings but aren't "health-conscious" he said the hospital or any group could send out letters or emails.
"Just like we’re diligent about mammograms, we need to get diligent about (colon) screenings," he said.