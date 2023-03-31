ST. HELENS, Ore. — A federal lawsuit can proceed against the St. Helens School District alleging leaders were “deliberately indifferent” to a teacher’s sexual harassment of female students that ended only with his arrest for sexual abuse, a judge ruled this week.

The suit claims the district’s failure to address earlier complaints against St. Helens High School social studies teacher and track coach Kyle Jarred Wroblewski allowed him to groom a 16-year-old girl on the track team and abuse her on school grounds and at his home over seven months until his arrest in May 2018.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman’s ruling reveals new details about the case, particularly the long history of complaints to school officials about Wroblewski’s inappropriate remarks and touching of female students and the lack of any significant action by the district or the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.

“Despite years of substantiated reports of misconduct from dozens of students, Wroblewski’s admissions that he couldn’t stop his behavior and an administrator’s call for his termination, the extent of Wroblewski’s actual discipline was a one-day suspension,” Beckerman wrote in her decision Monday.

Wroblewski was arrested by St. Helens police at his home after a neighbor who was a state trooper saw a high school girl entering his house. Wroblewski had taken the day off from teaching and met with the student, a junior at the time, at his home to sexually abuse her, her lawyers said.

He was sentenced in 2019 to four years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of the underage girl. He is now out of custody. The student, who since graduated and turned 22 this month, is referred to in the lawsuit as Jessica Doe.

The judge allowed the former student to bring what’s called a state-created danger claim against the district. It alleges the district placed her in harm’s way by acting with “deliberate indifference to a known or obvious danger.”

District lawyers had urged dismissal of the claim, arguing district officials didn’t know about Wroblewski’s sexual abuse of the girl and that Wroblewski was solely responsible for the abuse.

But Beckerman ruled case law established by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals holds that state-created danger applies when a student seeks to hold a school district liable for misconduct of school employees.

The judge noted that St. Helens school administrators and staff had directed the student to consider Wroblewski as a “support and resource” when she was suffering panic attacks at school even after they knew of Wroblewski’s record of harassing other girls.

“Despite the District’s knowledge of Wroblewski’s history with female students, the District designated him as a ‘safe person’ for Doe when she was struggling with mental health issues, allowed him to attend her counseling sessions, kept him in the loop about Doe’s struggles, approved Doe as his TA, and allowed Doe to sleep under his classroom desk,” Beckerman wrote.

Based on the record before her, the judge also found the district didn’t adequately help the girl after learning of the sexual abuse and Wroblewski’s arrest.

The girl testified in a deposition that when she returned for her senior year, “no one from the school explained … that the abuse was not (her) fault, that (she) had been exploited, or that (she) was the victim,” according to the ruling.

The district’s lawyers argued the high school’s principal worked with a school counselor to support Doe’s academics in the summer before her senior year and one of her teachers told her family that professional mental health advocates would work to support her and other students. The district also argued it wasn’t required to provide Doe with mental health counseling but gave her appropriate support.

“Despite the evidence that the District did more than ‘nothing’ for Doe in the aftermath of Wroblewski’s abuse, the Court finds that viewing the record in the light most favorable to Doe, a reasonable jury could conclude that the District’s response to Doe’s needs following Wroblewski’s arrest was otherwise ‘clearly unreasonable,’” Beckerman wrote.

Stephen F. Crew, one of the student’s attorneys, said the district documented Wroblewski’s sexual harassment of female students for a decade.

“They had numerous letters,” Crew said. “Two different superintendents, two different principals, administrators and lots of teachers knew all about this guy’s 10 years of predatory behavior.”

Beth Plass, one of the attorneys representing the school district and superintendent, declined comment on Beckerman’s ruling. In court records, district lawyers argued that once district officials learned of Wroblewski’s abuse of Doe, they put him on leave and fired him.

'Inappropriate behavior did not stop'

A summary of the case outlined in Beckerman’s opinion said Wroblewski, in his first job as a teacher at Springfield High School in 1998, met a 17-year-old high school senior there who later became his wife. They have since divorced.

Wroblewski began teaching social studies and history at St. Helens High during the 1999-2000 school year. He also coached track and field from 2004 until his arrest.

Starting in 2005, a female student complained that Wroblewski had acted inappropriately with her. No one at the high school took immediate action after Wroblewski dismissed the complaint as coming from a “disgruntled student,” according to the opinion. The district didn’t keep a record of the exact allegation, according to Doe’s lawyer, so it’s unclear what may have occurred.

Two years later, another student in a separate complaint reported that Wroblewski had made sexual comments and inappropriate jokes in class and that he had rubbed the shoulders of another female student for several minutes in a class, the court records said.

By April 2008, an assistant principal summarized 16 “situations” stemming from Wroblewski’s concerning relationships with students that prompted a “letter of directive” outlining the district’s expectations for him. At the time, Wroblewski didn’t deny any of the students’ allegations but asked for help, according to the opinion.

In the letter of directive, Wroblewski was ordered to have no physical contact with female students unless necessary to prevent an injury; he was not to touch students’ hair, comment on their clothes or tell students their perfumes smelled “delicious”; he must avoid comments that had room for sexual interpretation, for example his “playful use of ‘Lake Titicaca’’' during class; and he was to have no students around his desk or computer space unless he was helping them with an assignment.

“Wroblewski’s inappropriate behavior did not stop,” Beckerman wrote.

Three months after that letter, more than 20 other students reported Wroblewski’s questionable conduct to another St. Helens High assistant principal.

Several witnesses said he had massaged the hamstring and groin of a track athlete identified as “J.E.” behind a track shed. Wroblewski later admitted having done the massage, but denied it was of a sexual nature, according to the opinion.

Following that incident, the high school’s principal at the time, Nanette Hagen, reported Wroblewski’s conduct to the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission and recommended to the superintendent, then Patricia Adams, that Wroblewski be fired.

Hagen believed he was “exhibiting grooming-type behavior” and had “crossed the line” by touching J.E, the opinion said. J.E. is a different student than the one bringing the lawsuit.

Hagen filed a complaint with the teacher standards commission because the school had “tried to take numerous steps to curb [Wroblewski’s] behavior with reprimands, expectations, [and] time off without pay” to no avail, the opinion said.

The state commission overseeing teachers’ licenses didn’t take action against Wroblewski and the superintendent at the time didn’t fire him, according to the opinion and Doe’s lawyers.

Trent J. Danowski, deputy director of professional practices for the commission, declined to comment on any complaints that did not result in a public action taken by the commission.

Immunity denied for superintendent

Over the next year, more complaints alleged inappropriate behavior by Wroblewski.

High school administrators responded by having “around ten” conversations with Wroblewski and Hagen issuing a letter of reprimand to him on April 24, 2009.

The principal found Wroblewski “created a sexually hostile environment” in his classroom, engaged in sexual harassment that violated state and federal law and failed to maintain “appropriate professional boundaries” with students. She wanted to suspend him for three days for violating the earlier letter of directive and warned that any future violation would result in his firing.

She told him that he probably deserved greater discipline and that his behavior exposed the district to “serious civil liability.’’

“You are to stop this type of behavior immediately and permanently, period,” Hagen wrote.

Hagen testified in a deposition that Wroblewski told her that he “didn’t know how to stop” and was “struggling with it,” according to the opinion.

Wroblewski, represented by then-union President Tonya Arnold, filed a grievance challenging the reprimand and suspension, alleging the discipline was without cause. Hagen denied the grievance, noting he had privately texted a female student and discussed sexual positions with a female student.

But Adams, the superintendent, reduced Wroblewski’s suspension to one day after meeting with him and the union president. In May 2009, Adams also gave him a list of similar expectations as before.

When Scot Stockwell became superintendent in 2015, a subsequent principal at the high school said she informed Stockwell of Wroblewski’s behavior and raised concerns that Wroblewski was not “safe,” but Stockwell denied he was told of those concerns, the opinion said.

The judge turned down a district request to grant Stockwell immunity from civil liability in the case.

“Doe has presented sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Stockwell was informed in 2015 of Wroblewski’s past misconduct” and of the principal’s “continued concerns sufficient to indicate to Stockwell that Wroblewski posed a substantial risk of abuse to students, but Stockwell did nothing,” Beckerman wrote.

Despite imposing conditions on Wroblewski, St. Helens school administrators didn’t follow-up or monitor Wroblewski to make sure he was acting appropriately with female students, Beckerman found.

'Unchecked predatory conduct'

The student suing the district began attending St. Helens High in 2015. She got good grades and was well-liked.

She first met Wroblewski as a freshman on the track team. He complimented her athleticism and later her appearance at a school dance that he had chaperoned, according to court records.

After suffering an injury the following summer, she still attended practices and track meets and ended up spending a lot of time one-on-one with Wroblewski. She had a troubled home life and he encouraged her to confide in him and gave her his personal cellphone number, according to the opinion.

Before her junior year, the two would go on runs together, text often and Wroblewski invited her to his class alone and bought her a gift, a book on running, according to Doe’s deposition testimony.

He encouraged her to take two of his classes and become his teaching assistant in each of those classes, Wroblewski said in a deposition. He was assigned as her homeroom teacher, academic adviser and remained her track coach.

The school was aware that the student was struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts and referred her to Wroblewski to serve as one of her “safe zones,” according to the case record.

He eventually told her he was interested in her sexually, engaged in sexual conversations with her and rubbed her shoulders in class, according to the opinion.

Wroblewski was 43 when he initiated “phone and text sex” with the student in fall 2017 when she was a junior and then began to have sex with her until shortly before his arrest the following May, according to the court records.

At one point, Wroblewski’s wife, also a teacher at the high school, discovered texts between the two, leading Wroblewski to tell Doe he couldn’t talk to her anymore.

But the sexual abuse didn’t end, according to court records. Even after Wroblewski’s arrest, while out of custody pending trial, he sexually abused Doe, Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier wrote in court records.

In Auxier’s sentencing memo, he cited Wroblewski’s “years of unchecked predatory conduct at school.”

Beckerman found that a handful of administrators “had actual knowledge of the substantial risk of abuse Wroblewski posed here.”

Among those, the judge said, were: Adams and Stockwell, the superintendents; Hagen, the high school principal; B.G. Aguirre, an assistant principal who later became principal; Vice Principal Joanna Tobin; and Arnold, who represented Wroblewski as a union president and later became activities director at the high school.

Aguirre informed Stockwell of complaints against Wroblewski; Tobin issued the 2008 letter of directive to Wroblewski; Hagen issued a reprimand to Wroblewski and filed a complaint with the state; both Tobin and Hagen informed Adams.

Arnold had left the union position by early 2018 and was the high school activities director when she received a report from a teacher and two reports from other students that Wroblewski and Doe were in a “romantic or sexual relationship,” according to Beckerman’s opinion. But Arnold didn’t tell anyone about the reports, the judge wrote.

The district has argued that Arnold didn’t yet have her administrative credentials from the state and therefore didn’t have authority to take corrective action to end the abuse.

The judge disagreed, noting Arnold served on a leadership team as activities director, had worked to guide student body leaders as a “leadership teacher” and that students had reported their concerns to Arnold about the inappropriate relationship because of her leadership role.

“The Court finds that a reasonable jury could conclude that appropriate persons at the District had knowledge of Wroblewski’s sexual abuse of Doe,” Beckerman wrote.

Arnold, who currently goes by the last name Longo, is now principal of Mt. Tabor Middle School in Portland. When she started there in the 2020-21 school year, the Portland Public Schools announcement described her as “passionate and dedicated to ensuring that every student, regardless of race, culture, gender, economic status, or other life factors, achieves at the highest level.”

Arnold didn’t respond to email, phone or text messages.

On Jan. 31, 2020, the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission revoked Wroblewski’s educator’s license for “gross unfitness” after his sexual abuse convictions.