Sand and water will take center stage on Aug. 5-6 at a sand castle carving competition in St. Helens, Oregon.

Professional sand carvers from across the country are set to bring their skills and compete for top honors, as stated in a press release from the city of St. Helens.

To get to the competition, people can take a boat ride to Sand Island Campground and Marine Park in St. Helens. Food will be available and picked up at the shuttle dock and limited food will be available on the island.

Guests can also camp for the weekend. Other activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun.

A $15 ticket gets you into the event all weekend and includes a commemorative item such as a cap, mug or T-shirt while supplies last.

This years’ carvers have a wide range of experience.

Dean DeMarais is the owner of ICE FX in Dallas, which has provided over 25 years of handcrafted ice carvings, and he has been awarded two Top 10 National Championships.

James Stugart creates ice sculptures, owns the company ICEovation, and received his first World Ice Art Championships gold medal at the age of 19.

Tom Rieger is the sand architect for the Olympia Waldorf School's exhibit at the Sand in the City event in Washington and has helped the team bring home gold and silver shovel awards.

Tom Lindskog is a professional sculptor from Eugene who has been working around the Pacific Northwest since 2009.

To book a campsite ticket or a day pass and get more information on the sand castle competition, visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.