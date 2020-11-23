 Skip to main content
SR4 fully open after January landslide
SR4 fully open after January landslide

State Route 4 slide repairs

Crews work to stabilize and repair the hillside along State Route 4 west of Cathlamet after a January landslide.

 Washington Department of Transportation

Ten months after 50,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock slid off KM Mountain and buried State Route 4 nine miles west of Cathlamet, both lanes reopened Monday.

“We greatly appreciate your patience during this work,” a Washington State Department of Transportation press release said.

On Jan. 23, a landslide closed both lanes of the highway for weeks. By Feb. 8, crews reopened a single lane of the highway and started in on long term hillside stabilization work. Now, the majority of that work is finished and travelers can once again pass unimpeded through the area. In the spring, crews will return to plan seeds and add mulch to help control erosion, the press release said.

