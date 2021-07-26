 Skip to main content
SR 503 Yale Bridge to be intermittently closed next week for repair work
The State Route 503 Yale Bridge will be intermittently closed next week for repair work, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The bridge crosses the eastern end of Lake Merwin, the line between Cowlitz and Clark counties. Crews will periodically close the bridge from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travelers should be prepared for delays of up to 30 minutes. 

Department of Transportation maintenance crews will finish tightening and securing loose deck boards to extend the bridge's life and provide a smoother ride, according to the press release.

