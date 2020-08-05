You are the owner of this article.
SR 432/SR 411 ramps closing for road improvements
The State Route 432 /411 (Tennant Way at Third Avenue) off-ramp is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday for signal work.

In addition, intermittent one-lane closures on Third Avenue will take place while construction work is completed. Traffic will be detoured.

The city of Longview encourages drivers to use alternate routes to avoid any delays.

