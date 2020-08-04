SR 432/SR 411 ramps closing for road improvements

The State Route 432 /411 (Tennant Way at Third Avenue) on-ramp closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday and the off-ramp is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday. City of Longview Public Works Department crew members will cut the existing pavement with saws to get it ready for new pavement.
In addition, one-lane closures on Third Avenue will take place while the construction work is completed. Traffic will be detoured.
The city of Longview encourages drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the delays.
