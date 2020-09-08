SR 432 / SR 411 interchange ramps to close overnight this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The off- and on-ramps for the State Route 432/State Route 411 interchange will close overnight each night through Friday morning this week for construction work, the City of Longview said in a news release Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday evening, the on-ramp will close at 8 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 5:00 a.m. The ramp will remain open for the weekend starting 5:00 a.m. Friday.

The off-ramp will follow a nearly identical schedule, with one change: It will open a half-hour earlier each night at 4:30 a.m.

Contractors will be installing storm water pipes and temporary traffic barriers and replacing existing traffic signals with temporary signals.

Drivers also should expect lane closures on Third Avenue while work is completed, according to the news release. Traffic will be detoured, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

