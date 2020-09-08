 Skip to main content
SR 432 / SR 411 interchange ramps to close overnight this week
The off- and on-ramps for the State Route 432/State Route 411 interchange will close overnight each night through Friday morning this week for construction work, the City of Longview said in a news release Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday evening, the on-ramp will close at 8 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 5:00 a.m. The ramp will remain open for the weekend starting 5:00 a.m. Friday.

The off-ramp will follow a nearly identical schedule, with one change: It will open a half-hour earlier each night at 4:30 a.m.

Contractors will be installing storm water pipes and temporary traffic barriers and replacing existing traffic signals with temporary signals.

Drivers also should expect lane closures on Third Avenue while work is completed, according to the news release. Traffic will be detoured, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

