SR 432/SR 411 interchange ramps to close overnight Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The off- and on-ramps for the State Route 432/State Route 411 interchange will close overnight Monday for construction work.

The ramps will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The City of Longview contracted Clark and Sons Excavating, Inc. to complete road improvements for the interchange.

Drivers also should expect intermittent one-lane closures on Third Avenue while work is completed, according to a news release. Traffic will be detoured, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays, the release says.

Drivers also may encounter delays for various road improvement projects in Cowlitz County, including chip sealing and pavement overlays, that continue next week.

Contractors will be chip sealing roads in the Stella/West Longview area early in the week, then move to Kelso roads Thursday. Crews also will pave roads in the Stella area, as well as Maple Hill Road in Kelso and the county's portion of Tennant Way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.