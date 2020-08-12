You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SR 432 bridgework causes delays near milepost 9.5 Wednesday
0 comments

SR 432 bridgework causes delays near milepost 9.5 Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Bridge work on SR 432 closed the westbound left lane near milepost 9.5 Wednesday. 

Drivers should expect delays crossing the Cowlitz River from 9:30 a.m. until further notice, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Lexington yard sales are a hit
Local

Lexington yard sales are a hit

Ripped jeans. Paintings. Toy guitars. Antique jars. From sandals and candles to an old basketball, the Lexington yard sales had something for all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News