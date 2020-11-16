 Skip to main content
SR 4 slope stabilization will cause delays Tuesday
Expect Tuesday delays on State Route 4 near Oak Point and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum county line, as crews work to prevent rocks from falling off the slope on to the highway. 

The Nov. 17 work is to include LRL Construction repairing the existing rockfall fence and removing rocks and trees from the hillside. The project will start at 8 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. until the work is complete in spring 2021, according to a Washington Department of Transportation press release.

Travelers on both directions may encounter daytime single lane closures and delays of up to 20 minutes from milepost 46.98 to 47.65, to prevent rocks and trees from falling onto vehicles.

