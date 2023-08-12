An annual event to celebrate Longview’s critter mascot, the squirrel, returns Aug. 19 at R.A. Long Park at the Longview Civic Circle with local vendors, children’s activities and food.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Longview, which reports more than 3,500 people annually attend the festival. Art in the Park will not be part of this year’s festivities.

The Friends of the Longview Public Library are also celebrating Squirrel Fest with a sale of books, media and squirrel-themed items, as well as a silent auction for gift baskets from 9 to 3 p.m. at the library located in the Civic Circle. The sale’s proceeds will benefit library programs. Staff also plan to host a free”nutty” kids craft event at 10 a.m.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Vendors, kids’ activities, “nut house” and beer garden open. Cornhole tournament begins and Sandy B. McNutt welcomes guests.

11 a.m.: Squirrel bridge tour, $10.

Noon: Squirrel bridge tour, $10.

1 p.m.: Squirrel bridge tour, $10.

2 p.m.: The beer garden’s $5 cover fee starts, and another $10 squirrel bridge tour begins.

3 p.m.: A band, which has yet to be announced, performs and another $10 squirrel bridge tour begins.

4 p.m.: Squirrel bridge tour, $10.

6 p.m.: A band, which has yet to be announced, performs.

7 p.m.: A band, which has yet to be announced, performs.

8 p.m.: Cornhole tournament ends.

10 p.m.: Beer garden closes and live music ends.