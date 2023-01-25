 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
sQuatch Fest returns to Longview this weekend

sQuatch Fest entrance 2022

A friendly-looking Sasquatch greets attendees of the 2022 sQuatch Fest while Karen Sisson assists in selling tickets. This year's festival takes place Friday and Saturday at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

 Ryan Peerboom, The Daily News file photo

Serious and casual Bigfoot believers alike can gather at the annual sQuatch Fest this weekend in Longview. 

One of the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce's signature events, the two-day festival draws in thousands of visitors to discuss sasquatch sightings, listen to national Bigfoot experts and more.

The deep wilderness of southeastern Oklahoma is widely believed to be a Bigfoot hot spot. Reported sightings of the mythical Sasquatch legend are chillingly common in the area's woods, and no story is too wild to be taken seriously. The fascination for Bigfoot runs so deep in Honobia, Oklahoma, that every year thousands of enthusiasts gather there to celebrate all things Sasquatch.

The chamber created the winter event seven years ago to give the local economy a boost during the off season.

This year's sQuatch Fest will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Cowlitz County Event Center. 

The event is hosted by Craig Yahne, a Seattle-based videographer and member of the North West Sasquatch Research Group. Yahne has hosted the event for the past six years. 

On Friday, Yahne will present a new video called "Signs and Sounds of Sasquatch" and host a speaker forum and Q&A. 

A series of speakers will present throughout the day Saturday, including three returning — Cliff Barackman, Jeff Meldrum and Shane Corson — and three new — Marc Myrsell, Scot Violette and Kathy Strain.  

American cryptozoologist and author Ken Gerhard will join the Friday panel and have a booth Saturday. 

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, young squatchers can visit the Kids Cave for games, projects, prizes, face painting and other activities.

Those at the other end of the age spectrum can stop by the Brew Mountain regional wine and beer garden. The event will also include food carts and themed merchandise vendors. 

