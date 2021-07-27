Squatch Fest draws Cowlitz County tourists during slow winters, and now post-lockdown summer

Spotting a Cowlitz County tourist in the winter can seem as elusive as seeing Bigfoot.

The annual Longview Squatch Fest centered around the mythical ape-like creature was created to draw visitors to the area during those months when businesses need an extra boost.

This year, COVID-19 restrictions moved the event to summer, but it will return to the winter in 2022. The festival runs Friday and Saturday, just as local businesses need another push — after more than a year of declining sales due to the pandemic.

Bigfoot tourists

Campers, hikers and attendees of events — such as the nearly 30-year-old bike ride Tour de Blast — visit Mount St. Helens and surrounding parks and lakes during the summer. The area’s gray winters entice fewer guests.

That’s why Longview-Kelso Chamber of Commerce Project Coordinator Amy Hallock helped launch Squatch Fest in January five years ago. The plan to entice more visitors worked.

The annual festival has transformed from a one-day event of around 1,400 attendees, to a two-day celebration with an anticipated 4,000 guests this summer. Hallock said she is expecting attendees from 25 different states and Canada this weekend.