Spring Chinook retention season extended to July 31

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the spring Chinook retention season and increased the adult Chinook daily limit.
It also reduced the steelhead daily limit in its updated rules, which are effective June 12 through July 31.
The change comes after the Oregon Technical Advisory Committee recently updated the 2021 Columbia River spring Chinook return to 91,800. It was previously forecast to be 87,000.
Although the upriver Skamania stock steelhead passage at Bonneville Dam is recording the lowest cumulative count to date, expanded spring Chinook-directed angling opportunities are available. However, the department chose to provide "additional protection for steelhead" by reducing the steelhead daily limit.
In the original 2020-2021 rules, from May 16 to June 15, up to two adult salmon or two hatchery steelhead, or one of each, could be retained, and from June 16 to July 31 the daily limit was two and up to two salmon or one salmon and one hatchery steelhead could be retained. All salmon other than sockeye had to be released.
Under the new rules, from the Megler-Astoria Bridge upstream to the I-5 Bridge, fishermen have a daily limit of six fish from June 16 to July 5, and up to two adults can be retained, one of which can be a sockeye and one a steelhead. All wild steelhead and all salmon other than hatchery Chinook and sockeye need to be released. The minimum salmon size remains at 12 inches.
From July 6 to July 31, the rules are the same except the only salmon that can be kept are hatchery jack Chinook and sockeye.
And in the area of river from roughly the Columbia Park Boat Ramp in Rainier to Cottonwood Island Dike Light 31, the rules remain that all salmon except hatchery Chinook and sockeye must be released from June 16 to July 31.