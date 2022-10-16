 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Spread of 120-acre fire in Clatsop State Forest slowing

  • 0
Clatsop State Forest fire

A firefighter battles the wildfire in the Clatsop State Forest. 

 Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, Contributed

CLATSKANIE — A wildfire in the Clatsop State Forest — near the Fishhawk Lake Reserve and roughly 45 minutes west of Rainier — has grown to around 120 acres, according to a Sunday report by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The agency reports the blaze is 25% contained.

The Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District in Mist, Oregon, first reported a small wildfire in the area on Friday. 

The district reported Sunday morning the spread is slowing and the cause of the fire has not been determined, but "the ignition point seems to be a large slash pile off Fishhawk Loop Road." The Oregon Department of Forestry says the road is closed. 

People are also reading…

The Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD reports crews may continue to draft water from Fishhawk Lake Sunday and people should stay out the water near the dam to provide more space to drop buckets. Crews started drafting water around 11:45 a.m. Saturday and another helicopter joined at 4:15 p.m., the district reports. 

The Mist-Birkenfeld department reports the following districts were also on scene over the last three days: Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Scappoose Fire District, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, and Westport Fire and Rescue-Oregon.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home

One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.

Oregon retirement home fire that killed 1 was human caused

Authorities say an explosion and fire last week at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens, Oregon, that killed one person was a human-caused accident. KATU-TV reports Columbia River Fire & Rescue says the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the apartment where the fire started. Officials say 74-year-old Linda Newman died in the fire. Her son, Adam King of Kelso, Washington, told KATU his mother was the life of the party, who liked to sing and dance. The fire broke out at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. St. Helens Police officers rescued several residents from the building by pulling them out through windows.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News