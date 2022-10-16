Spread of 120-acre fire in Clatsop State Forest slowing

CLATSKANIE — A wildfire in the Clatsop State Forest — near the Fishhawk Lake Reserve and roughly 45 minutes west of Rainier — has grown to around 120 acres, according to a Sunday report by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The agency reports the blaze is 25% contained.
UPDATE: Fire estimated at 120 acres and 25% contained. Fishhawk Loop closed due to firefighting operations. https://t.co/kmvSlORgfe— Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) October 16, 2022
The Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District in Mist, Oregon, first reported a small wildfire in the area on Friday.
The district reported Sunday morning the spread is slowing and the cause of the fire has not been determined, but "the ignition point seems to be a large slash pile off Fishhawk Loop Road." The Oregon Department of Forestry says the road is closed.
The Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD reports crews may continue to draft water from Fishhawk Lake Sunday and people should stay out the water near the dam to provide more space to drop buckets. Crews started drafting water around 11:45 a.m. Saturday and another helicopter joined at 4:15 p.m., the district reports.
The Mist-Birkenfeld department reports the following districts were also on scene over the last three days: Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Scappoose Fire District, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, and Westport Fire and Rescue-Oregon.