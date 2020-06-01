Sporadic violence, property damage reported over weekend

This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
Scattered incidents of vandalism and violence were reported across Longview over the weekend, with windows smashed at the Longview police station and Lower Columbia College, fights and other damage reported to Cowlitz 911 dispatchers.
The troubles appear unconnected with a demonstration relating to the death of George Floyd that took place from 7 to about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night at the Longview Civic Circle and 15th Avenue. About 75 protesters chanted and carried signs to protest Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, and a reporter covering the protest did not witness any violence.
However, at about 8:19 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a vehicle was driving recklessly in the area and "possibly hit a protester," according to 911 logs. One man who went to St. John Medical Center said he was hit by a vehicle and gave a police statement.
At least one caller reported that "protesters" damaged their car near the intersection of Washington Way and 15th Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Dispatchers also received reports of spray painted walls in the 1400 block of Maple Street and sporadic fights breaking out.
Callers reported the following incidents Sunday night in Longview:
• At 7:38 p.m., a man told dispatchers that he and a group of people would be at the Civic Circle to help keep things peaceful and offered to help officers "keep people in line."
• In another 911 call at 8:36 p.m., dispatchers overheard a man shout "Why are you breaking windows? You're giving us a bad name" in the background, but the 911 caller disconnected and didn't respond to a callback. A location was not immediately available.
• A shoplift was reported around 8:42 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway (the location of Fred Meyer). A man reportedly ran out with three boxes of small appliances, including a coffee maker, and fled in a Maroon Chevrolet truck.
• A window was smashed out at the Lower Columbia College Administration Building, reported around 9 p.m.
• A 911 caller reported at about 9:31 p.m. that a group of people were yelling at passersby that they would slash car tires. The caller referred to the group as protesters. The incident was reported at 15th Avenue and Washington Way.
• At about 9:41 p.m., a man standing near the front doors of the Longview Police station appeared to have urinated on the building and was hitting the doors, a caller reported. He was standing next to another man, the caller reported, and subjects — possibly including the urinating man — were breaking windows at the station. Police used a stun gun on at least one person and arrested the person on suspicion of malicious mischief, but more information wasn't available.
• A large group of people were jumping on and hitting cars in a 15th Avenue parking lot a block from the civic circle, reported around 10:47. They were reportedly jumping in front of cars in the civic circle as well.
• At about 11 p.m., a group of people reportedly punched the side of a caller's truck and threw a bottle at his window in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue.
• Several minutes before midnight, a group of about 50 people had congregated in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue, many fighting each other. Callers advised that some participants had guns and that many wore "battle gear" and were equipped with weapons.
Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said there were not any cases of violence or property damage in Kelso even tangentially related to protests or riots. The Kelso Target store closed early Sunday afternoon under the advice of Target corporate, according to Cowlitz 911 logs, but there was no damage there, Kirk said.
"I can tell you there was no damage or riots," he said in regards to Target.
Kirk said he also wasn't aware of any gatherings over the weekend related to the protests, peaceful or not, in the city.
Another group has plans for a peaceful demonstration in honor of Floyd in Longview, this time for Monday night. Area resident Jeni Quiriconi said in an email that demonstrators will gather outside Longview City Hall around 8 p.m. and will kneel for nine minutes, the time that an officer reportedly spent putting his knee on Floyd's neck.
Longview PD joined other cities nationwide last week in releasing a statement calling Floyd's death "deeply concerning."
"Actions seen in the video are not consistent with the training or values we work to promote," the statement said in part. "Each person deserves justice, and we will continue our work to improve policies, training, culture and transparency.
