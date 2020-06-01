Sporadic violence, property damage reported over weekend

• At about 11 p.m., a group of people reportedly punched the side of a caller's truck and threw a bottle at his window in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue.

• Several minutes before midnight, a group of about 50 people had congregated in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue, many fighting each other. Callers advised that some participants had guns and that many wore "battle gear" and were equipped with weapons.

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said there were not any cases of violence or property damage in Kelso even tangentially related to protests or riots. The Kelso Target store closed early Sunday afternoon under the advice of Target corporate, according to Cowlitz 911 logs, but there was no damage there, Kirk said.

"I can tell you there was no damage or riots," he said in regards to Target.

Kirk said he also wasn't aware of any gatherings over the weekend related to the protests, peaceful or not, in the city.

Another group has plans for a peaceful demonstration in honor of Floyd in Longview, this time for Monday night. Area resident Jeni Quiriconi said in an email that demonstrators will gather outside Longview City Hall around 8 p.m. and will kneel for nine minutes, the time that an officer reportedly spent putting his knee on Floyd's neck.