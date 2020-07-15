Spokane attorney will lead Office of Public Defense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the salary for incoming Office of Public Defense director Kari Reardon, who will replace current OPD head Thad Scudder in September after Scudder takes the Superior Court bench.

Reardon is a public defender from Spokane. In 2016, she won the Washington Defender Association's "President’s Award" for legal representation of clients who could not afford their own attorney.

Scudder, in turn, was appointed in May by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the seat of Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning, who is retiring at the end of August.

