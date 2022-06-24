 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spirits of Longview returns July 3 with disc golf tournament after two-year break

Spirits of Longview disc golf event

Emma Ginger, 6, throws a disc at the Cowlitz County Event Center on Thursday, June 23, in Longview. Hopscotch Disc Golf will be hosting Throw Fourth, a disc golf tournament held July 3 at the Cowlitz County Event Center during the Longview Pioneer Lions club's Spirits of Longview.

 Katelyn Metzger

A long-running Longview event where friends can gather to drink domestic and craft beers is returning after a two-year pause during the pandemic with a new feature: a disc golf tournament.

The Spirits of Longview offers beer, hard cider and wine at the Cowlitz County Event Center on Seventh Avenue, but this year, a temporary disc golf course is set up outside the center for two rounds on an 18-hole course. 

The disc golf rounds run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m., while drinks are sold from 2 to 4 p.m. July 3.

Disc golf

Savan Kong owns Hopscotch Toys on Commerce Avenue and operates Hopscotch Disc Golf, a group that hosts local disc golf events and maintains and establishes area courses.

Kong helped organize what he called the "casual tournament" called Throw Fourth over the July Fourth weekend to market the growing sport. He said disc golf is played across the world, with local courses at Roy Morse Park in Longview and Trojan Park in Rainier. 

Kong said he expects around 50 people to join the game for $25 each, which includes admissions to the tournament and Spirits of Longview, as well as two beer tokens and a premium disc. 

Spirits of Longview

The Spirits of Longview is held during an entertainment break during the city's annual Independence Day celebration at Lake Sacajawea so people can attend both events, said longtime Longview Pioneer Lions member Skip Mezger. 

The Spirits of Longview is part of the Go 4th Festival's schedule, although the Lions' event is located about seven minutes north by car. 

Mezger has been organizing the Spirits of Longview for the club since the event's inception in the 1970s. He said he conceptualized the name to have a double meaning of both alcoholic drinks and the character of the city's citizens who make Longview better.

Go 4th returns to Longview July 2-4 with beer garden, laser show, cardboard boat regatta and more

"And I didn't need any refreshments to come up with it either," he said.

Mezger said the event sells tokens to buy domestic cans or draft craft beers from local spots like River Mile 38 Brewery Co. in Cathlamet.

In the past, around 1,400 people attended the event, which includes indoor and outdoor seating, he said. A Vancouver-based barbecue company will sell items like chicken, ribs and pulled pork on site.

Mezger said proceeds from the event go toward club projects, like scholarships, the construction of wheelchair ramps and supplying eyeglasses for adults and children. 

The Spirits of Longview is a social event, not a drinking event, aimed to unite people, he added. 

"I just want people to come out and enjoy being together again," Mezger said. 

