Spirit Lake tunnel project moves forward after lawsuit ruling, permit approval

The U.S. Forest Service's plan to build a road through Spirit Lake's Pumice Plain is set to move forward this summer after a judge ruled in favor of the agency and the project received a water permit late last month.

The road is part of a plan to replace an old intake gate at the lake that helps protect the downstream communities from catastrophic floods.

In March, a coalition of researchers and conservation organizations challenged the plan to build the temporary access road through the pumice plain, saying the service has not done the proper environmental assessments. The lawsuit also alleges the Forest Service is not properly weighting the importance of the research happening at the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument or the damage the road will cause.

On Dec. 22, District Court Judge Robert Bryan ruled in favor of the Forest Service, finding the agency did not act "arbitrarily, capriciously, or contrary to law."

Western Environmental Law Center attorney Susan Jane Brown said the decision was "a sizeable disappointment" and she and her clients are discussing appealing.

Brown represents the coalition of plaintiffs, including the Cascade Forest Conservancy; the Great Old Broads for Wilderness; the Washington Native Plant Society; the Sierra Club; researcher James Gawel; Susan Saul, a former Cowlitz County resident who was instrumental in getting Congress to create the monument; and biologist John Bishop.

"Most important for my clients is the Forest Service continues to not appreciate the unique value of Mount St. Helens and really has turned a blind eye to the initial purposes of the monument when it was designated in 1982 to preserve the area in its natural state and focus on unparalleled research opportunities that the monument and the Spirit Lake Pumice Plain present to the research community," Brown said.

When Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, debris blocked the historic outflow of Spirit Lake, raising the water level 200 feet. Engineers built a tunnel in 1985 to drain the lake and to prevent a catastrophic flood, but the 35-year-old tunnel needs repairs and upgrades.

The four- or five-year construction project will have four phases. The work will include briefly closing portions of the Truman Trail and building a 3.4-mile access road from Windy Ridge to the old pump station near the lake.

Throughout the planning process, researchers said not only will the road and drilling disturb research plots, ruining long-running projects, but it also could introduce invasive species to the natural laboratory.

The lawsuit alleges the Forest Service has violated the National Forest Management Act by not following the aquatic conservation strategy and by not preparing a proper land and resource management plan and that the Forest Service failed to consider all direct, indirect and cumulative effects of the project and did not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement.

In his December order, Bryan wrote the Forest Service complied with requirements when crafting its plan, including properly considering probable consequences of the work.

“The Forest Service may not have considered the Pumice Plain and Spirit Lake’s nature in the terms Plaintiffs would have preferred, but it thoroughly considered Plaintiffs’ concern, which is that the Pumice Plain and Spirit Lake are unique and important for a variety of reasons, and the Project will negatively affect them," Bryan wrote. "The Forest Service took a hard look at the effects of the project, and the Court must defer to its judgment.”

Brown said it seems the judge was not "really familiar with our arguments or our claims," and she and her clients feel he misunderstood the case law around the claims. It's disappointing that the court did not talk about the unique ecological conditions of the area, she said.

"It's still a developing area and the research occurring there really cannot occur and doesn’t occur anywhere else on the planet," Brown said. "The court and the Forest Service never really recognized that. We hope appellate court will take a closer look at and really appreciate the unique nature of the landscape."

Brown said they likely will file an appeal in the next month or so, and may also ask for an injunction to stop the work as the case moves through the court.

As part of phase one construction, the Forest Service awarded a construction contract to improve the Forest Service Road 99 Extension — the 2-mile section from Windy Ridge Viewpoint to the researcher parking area — and work is set for summer and fall 2022, said Chris Strebig, Spirit Lake Project Manager with the Forest Service.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage the contract for the Forest Service and estimates the project cost will be $10 million to $20 million. After the Corps awards bids for the remaining work, construction of the temporary access road and other steps will begin in 2023, Strebig said.

Construction only can be done from June through October due to weather conditions.

On Dec. 23, the Washington State Department of Ecology issued a water quality permit for the project. An Ecology spokesperson said the agency didn't know about the lawsuit and the timing was coincidental.

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber said the permit is a huge step forward in local and federal efforts to secure and manage the volcanic sediment that flows down the Toutle and Cowlitz rivers.

