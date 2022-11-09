 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spirit Lake Memorial Highway upper level closes for winter Thursday

Johnston Ridge Observatory

People look at the lava dome from the Johnston Ridge Observatory on Mount St. Helens on Thursday, July 14, in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The observatory is closed for the winter and the upper section of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway will close Thursday at dusk.

 Katelyn Metzger

The upper level of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, state Route 504, is set to close for the winter as of dusk Thursday starting at milepost 45 near Coldwater Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Every year, WSDOT coordinates the annual closure with the U.S. Forest Service in anticipation of hazardous winter weather, with the road reopening in spring when enough snow melts to make it safely passable.

“The annual closure of the upper portion of the highway helps us accomplish two goals,” said WSDOT St. Helens Lead Technician Kent Palmer. “First, this stretch of highway gets a lot of rain, ice and snow and may not be safe for winter travel. Second, it gives our crews time to clear downed trees and remove debris from ditches and culverts, which helps protect the overall integrity of the roadway and minimize springtime repairs, which helps us reopen the highway sooner.”

The closure includes the portion of road that leads to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, which is also closed for the winter. The lower portion of SR 504 to Coldwater Lake will remain open as weather conditions allow. 

Drivers can check road conditions on WSDOT's real-time travel map at www.wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

