Spirit Lake Memorial Highway upper level closes for winter Thursday

The upper level of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, state Route 504, is set to close for the winter as of dusk Thursday starting at milepost 45 near Coldwater Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Every year, WSDOT coordinates the annual closure with the U.S. Forest Service in anticipation of hazardous winter weather, with the road reopening in spring when enough snow melts to make it safely passable.

“The annual closure of the upper portion of the highway helps us accomplish two goals,” said WSDOT St. Helens Lead Technician Kent Palmer. “First, this stretch of highway gets a lot of rain, ice and snow and may not be safe for winter travel. Second, it gives our crews time to clear downed trees and remove debris from ditches and culverts, which helps protect the overall integrity of the roadway and minimize springtime repairs, which helps us reopen the highway sooner.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The closure includes the portion of road that leads to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, which is also closed for the winter. The lower portion of SR 504 to Coldwater Lake will remain open as weather conditions allow.

Drivers can check road conditions on WSDOT's real-time travel map at www.wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/.