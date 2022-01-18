Spirit Lake Memorial Highway reopens

TOUTLE — Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, also known as State Route 504, east of Toutle is open after state crews repaired a failing culvert that created a sinkhole last week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Monday both lanes at milepost 13.5 reopened after closing for about a week.

The state closed the lanes Jan. 10 after part of the roadway's asphalt collapsed into a hole underneath. The state reports the sinkhole occurred because the recent "extreme winter weather" overwhelmed the road's drainage system.

The Department of Transportation states the repairs are temporary, and more permanent repairs will need to be budgeted and scheduled.

