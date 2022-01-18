 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Spirit Lake Memorial Highway reopens

  • 0
State Route 504 sinkhole

A sinkhole on State Route 504 westbound. 

 Washington State Department of Transportation, Contributed

TOUTLE — Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, also known as State Route 504, east of Toutle is open after state crews repaired a failing culvert that created a sinkhole last week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Monday both lanes at milepost 13.5 reopened after closing for about a week.

The state closed the lanes Jan. 10 after part of the roadway's asphalt collapsed into a hole underneath. The state reports the sinkhole occurred because the recent "extreme winter weather" overwhelmed the road's drainage system. 

The Department of Transportation states the repairs are temporary, and more permanent repairs will need to be budgeted and scheduled. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News