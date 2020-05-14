Spencer Creek development moves forward with license agreement

Development of a portion of Spencer Creek Business Park, which the Port of Kalama projects could support 1,200 jobs one day, took a step forward Wednesday when port commissioners approved a marketing and development agreement with a Kelso contractor.
In its agreement with the port, Pacific Tech will solicit tenants for seven of the 70 acres in the park, which is located just east of the Kalama River Road exit off Interstate 5.
Pacific Tech will lease the ground and then develop landscaping, parking lots and construct buildings, said Mark Wilson, port executive director. The port retains rights to approve the tenants, site plan and architecture, he said.
Potential uses include a hotel, restaurant, bar, gift shop, meeting room, fast food or coffee stands, and a gas station, according to Pacific Tech’s proposal.
The contractor will pay $700 per acre per year, about $4,900, to hold the parcel off the market. As it leases the property to subtenants, Pacific Tech will pay market rent, Wilson said.
Wilson said the agreement allows purely commercial development at the port.
In other business, Wilson updated the commissioners on the marina repairs after passing cargo vessel SM Mumbai created a wake that damaged the marina and boats moored there last month.
The port estimates $1 million to $1.1 million in damage to the marina, not including damage to the boats, Wilson said. The estimate is less than initially feared but still could increase as work continues, he said.
The port filed a claim in mid-April against the owners and operators of the container ship, estimating $3 million in damage to just the marina structures. No further action has been taken in the lawsuit since, said Liz Newman, port spokeswoman.
The commissioners gave the go-ahead for the port to forgive marina slip lease payments for the period when boats are removed for repairs, but it will likely limit this to two months.
In other business, also announced it signed a contract with Anchorage Launch Services to lease the port’s new commercial dock and operate its maritime transportation services there.
The new tenant will use the dock to deliver supplies to the shipping vessels as they travel along the Columbia River. The port modified and refurbished components of a t-barge to develop the long-planned commercial dock last year.
