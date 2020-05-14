Spencer Creek development moves forward with license agreement

The port estimates $1 million to $1.1 million in damage to the marina, not including damage to the boats, Wilson said. The estimate is less than initially feared but still could increase as work continues, he said.

The port filed a claim in mid-April against the owners and operators of the container ship, estimating $3 million in damage to just the marina structures. No further action has been taken in the lawsuit since, said Liz Newman, port spokeswoman.

The commissioners gave the go-ahead for the port to forgive marina slip lease payments for the period when boats are removed for repairs, but it will likely limit this to two months.

In other business, also announced it signed a contract with Anchorage Launch Services to lease the port’s new commercial dock and operate its maritime transportation services there.

The new tenant will use the dock to deliver supplies to the shipping vessels as they travel along the Columbia River. The port modified and refurbished components of a t-barge to develop the long-planned commercial dock last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.