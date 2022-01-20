Speelyai Boat Ramp on Lake Merwin closed to lower reservoir level for work at Camper's Hideaway

While work is being done at the Lake Merwin Camper's Hideaway, the Speelyai Boat Ramp on Lake Merwin is closed for two weeks starting Jan. 19.

The reservoir is being temporarily lowered to accommodate the work, according to a press release from Pacific Power.

As soon as it is safe to do so, PacifiCorp will restore the lake levels so boats can be launched and will keep the management staff at Camper's Hideaway informed. Boaters can use the Saddle Dam boat launch at Yale Lake.

PacifiCorp reminds residents reservoir levels "are always subject to fluctuation depending on the water management and power generation needs" of its customers, according to the release, and "does not guarantee the accuracy of daily reservoir water elevations.

