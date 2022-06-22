Speed limit on State Route 4 reduced through Cathlamet

CATHLAMET — Reduced speed limits along State Route 4 as it passes through Cathlamet have officially taken effect.

The Washington State Department of Transportation approved the new speed limit on June 13, slowing State Route 4 to 35 miles per hour. A small buffer stretch on either side of the area will be set at 45 mph.

The Cathlamet Town Council passed an ordinance in January to establish the 35 mph speed limit, subject to the approval of the state Secretary of Transportation.

The speed limit change is one of the final pieces of a broader project to rehabilitate and improve a roughly 25-mile stretch of State Route 4 between the road's intersection with SR 432 at the western edge of Longview and Skamokawa.

Last summer WSDOT performed chip sealing work along the length of the highway to prolong its use. The modifications aim to make the road safer in Cathlamet including the speed limit reduction, installing three crosswalks with rectangular flashing beacons, new school zone beacons near Wahkiakum High School and speed feedback signs along the slower stretch of the road.

WSDOT studied a potential speed limit reduction for the area in 2018, at which point the Cathlamet council lowered the speed limit on the city's stretch of State Route 4 to 45 mph.

