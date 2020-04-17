Special school levy voter turnout at nearly 20%

The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the way people vote on a replacement tax, but that would not be unique to Woodland.

“That challenge in our community, and in any community, is that people are looking forward with a little bit of fear and anxiety about the future,” he said.

The situation is similar in Kalama, where the levy finances about 24% of the school’s budget. Without it, the district would cut 19 staff positions and all athletics, field trips, advanced placement courses, robotics and other activities, according to the district. It would reduce or cut art, drama, music, alternative learning, shop class, student support and counseling services and other classes.

Kalama is asking voters to approve a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect about $2.3 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022 and $2.7 million in 2023. The owner of a $250,000 home in Kalama would pay $375 per year.

The maintenance and operations levies pay for programs and staff positions, as well as mandates that the state government does not fully fund.