Special school levy voter turnout at nearly 20%

As of Thursday, just over 20% of voters in the Kalama and Woodland school districts had cast ballots on the levy replacement measures.
Those 2,519 ballots represent a sharp increase from Wednesday, when only about 10% of voters had turned in ballots. There are 12,546 registered voters in the two districts.
Ballots are due April 28, leaving voters about two weeks to mail in or drop off ballots.
Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said voters are turning out early compared to previous elections, but she said she couldn’t attribute that to any cause. At a similar point in the Feb. 11 levy election, turnout was only 13.7%, she said.
In February’s special election both Kalama and Woodland failed to pass the replacement levy.
If Woodland School District’s pared down levy fails to pass a second time, the district officials say they would have to cut 50 positions and most activities and services from its 2020-21 budget, and more cuts may be necessary the following year, school officials said.
Woodland is asking voters to approve a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect $5.4 million in 2021, $5.8 million in 2022 and $6.1 million in 2023. (Woodland’s current three-year levy was temporarily reduced to $1.50 per $1,000 under a legislative cap that later was increased $2.50.)
The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the way people vote on a replacement tax, but that would not be unique to Woodland.
“That challenge in our community, and in any community, is that people are looking forward with a little bit of fear and anxiety about the future,” he said.
The situation is similar in Kalama, where the levy finances about 24% of the school’s budget. Without it, the district would cut 19 staff positions and all athletics, field trips, advanced placement courses, robotics and other activities, according to the district. It would reduce or cut art, drama, music, alternative learning, shop class, student support and counseling services and other classes.
Kalama is asking voters to approve a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect about $2.3 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022 and $2.7 million in 2023. The owner of a $250,000 home in Kalama would pay $375 per year.
The maintenance and operations levies pay for programs and staff positions, as well as mandates that the state government does not fully fund.
Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to one of the ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day. Voters who don’t receive a ballot by April 17 should contact the Elections Office to get a replacement.
Completed ballots can be mailed, dropped off at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso or put in ballot drop boxes. In Kalama, the drop box is art 514 North First St. near the post office. In Woodland, the box is at 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.