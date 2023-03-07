A regional foundation is accepting nominations to award people dedicated to their community, and local residents have won in the past.

People can nominate through the next month for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's Community Champion and Philanthropist of the Year awards.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington is one of roughly 700 similar organizations in the country that pools donations for targeted goals. The foundation has more than 300 funds that distribute hundreds of grants a year in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties in areas like the arts, environment and education.

The organization's Philanthropist of the Year award recognizes individuals, couples, families or foundations "who serve as exemplars of generosity through their outstanding charitable leadership and support," according to the foundation.

"It's the highest honor for folks who are giving in the more traditional philanthropic sense," said Maury Harris, the Community Foundation's senior communications officer. In 2016, Longview residents Bob and Pauline Kirchner were the Community Foundation's Philanthropists of the year.

The Community Champion award is for individuals or organizations that are "really passionate about an issue and have ground-level involvement," Harris said. These are the people who deeply involved in community solutions to pressing local challenges. Longview residents Donald and Margaret Fuesler received the award in 2019 and their foundation's work went on to support Covid-19 recovery.

The deadline for award nomination submissions is 5 p.m. April 3. Nominate at cfsww.org/awards. The Community Foundation's annual luncheon, where the Community Champion and Philanthropist of the Year award recipients will be honored, is June 6 at the Hilton Vancouver Washington.