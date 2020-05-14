Southwest Washington Fair canceled for second time in its history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southwest Washington Fair, scheduled for Aug. 18 to 23, has been canceled for the second time in its 111-year history. The first time was during World War II, fair officials announced Wednesday evening,

According to a press release, the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners, the Southwest Washington Fair Advisory Commission, Lewis County Public Health Department, 4-H and FFA leadership and fair management mutually reached the decision.

"Multiple concerns regarding public safety, the ability to fulfill any mandated protocols, loss of revenue, ability to obtain certain permits, the health and safety of our exhibitors and loss of attendance have all led to the decision to cancel the fair for 2020," the press release said.

“We are saddened to have to cancel the fair this year. We all agree that this decision was not an easy one to make but it is the right one for 2020,” Fair Manager Tamara Hayes said in a prepared statement.

Another concern was that many fair volunteers and employees are senior citizens, Hayes said, and “We especially want to keep these folks as healthy and safe as possible."