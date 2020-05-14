Southwest Washington Fair canceled for second time in its history

The Southwest Washington Fair, scheduled for Aug. 18 to 23, has been canceled for the second time in its 111-year history. The first time was during World War II, fair officials announced Wednesday evening,
According to a press release, the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners, the Southwest Washington Fair Advisory Commission, Lewis County Public Health Department, 4-H and FFA leadership and fair management mutually reached the decision.
"Multiple concerns regarding public safety, the ability to fulfill any mandated protocols, loss of revenue, ability to obtain certain permits, the health and safety of our exhibitors and loss of attendance have all led to the decision to cancel the fair for 2020," the press release said.
“We are saddened to have to cancel the fair this year. We all agree that this decision was not an easy one to make but it is the right one for 2020,” Fair Manager Tamara Hayes said in a prepared statement.
Another concern was that many fair volunteers and employees are senior citizens, Hayes said, and “We especially want to keep these folks as healthy and safe as possible."
According to the press release, the fair team is exploring options to hold the market sale and other virtual fair activities the week of fair. And it intends for next year's fair to be "bigger and better than ever."
"A record number of new exhibits, activities, attractions and remodeling/improvements – as well as a master planning project – were planned for this year, and we are in the process of rolling everything over into next year," the press release said.
Vendor spots and camping spots will roll over to next year, or people can get full refunds, the press release said. And anyone who bought advanced tickets will get a full refund. The refund request form is available online at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/general-info/news.
"We look forward to reuniting August 17-21, 2021, to showcase our agricultural and industrial roots, to celebrate our future, to display the accomplishments of our community members and to encourage learning through participation, competition and observation while inspiring community pride," the press release said.
