Southwest Washington counties shorted COVID-19 vaccine, state says it's working on fix

While local health officials appreciate the state’s response to their concerns, the allocation process is still not fully transparent, Krager said. The state provided the counties with the factors they consider, including population size, poverty rate, medical need and numbers of people in eligible populations, but hasn’t clarified the weight of each factor, he said.

During a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Umair Shah, state Secretary of Health, said the state has identified counties with allocation gaps and is looking at how to catch them up.

Allocations are complex, Shah said, with the state considering what populations the providers serve, their storage capacity and receptivity to taking different kinds of vaccines.

“We’re doing everything we can do to look at the data and make sure, especially with additional supply coming in to the state, that we do hope we’ll be able to catch up some counties where allocation gaps are seen,” Shah said. “We also recognize the constraints we’ll have because we’re also trying to make sure race and ethnicity are factored in.”

Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health, said the one reason behind the allocation gap is some providers are ordering Moderna and not Pfizer, and Moderna is in especially short supply.