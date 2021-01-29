Southwest WA counties holding COVID-19 vaccine briefing Monday

Individuals interested in learning more about COVID-19 vaccination and scheduling appointments can tune in to a community briefing Monday held by county health officials.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties on Monday are hosting the virtual briefing from 11 a.m. to noon and it will stream live on the Clark County Public Health, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services and Skamania County Community Health Facebook pages.
Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for the counties, and Lauren Jenks, with the state Department of Health, will address frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, including how vaccine is distributed in Washington and where to go to schedule appointments.
The three counties recently received an incident management team to help establish multiple vaccination sites in the region, including some mobile sites.
Vaccines are limited statewide and appointments at providers that have received the vaccine fill up quickly.
The state Department of Health announced Wednesday people who register for vaccines at one of the four mass vaccination sites established this week may be asked to provide proof they either live or work in Washington. The department asks people to not cross state lines to get vaccinated otherwise.
More than 800 people were vaccinated at the state-run mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield on Thursday, according to the Department of Health. As of Thursday, more than 8,000 people had been vaccinated at all four state-run vaccination sites.
Statewide, COVID-19 case counts dropped after the first week of January, according to the Department of Health. Many counties saw sharp declines in case counts, including the five largest counties — Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane — as well as some medium-sized counties, not including Cowlitz, according to the department.
“While we are seeing some initial encouraging signs in the data, disease activity is still high and our state just detected the first cases of a variant that spreads more easily and quickly,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “Now is the moment to drive down our disease rates and free up more hospital capacity by reducing the number of severe cases that require hospitalization. We can all contribute by avoiding gatherings with people who don’t live with us, wearing masks, watching our distance and washing our hands.”
Cowlitz County’s seven-day case rate appears to have plateaued over the past three weeks but is still around the highest level it’s been since the pandemic began, according to Department of Health data.
The county Friday reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,678.
Wahkiakum County reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing its total to 75.
On Friday, Kalama Elementary School announced it received permission from the Department of Health to expand in-person learning starting Feb. 8.
Students in second through fifth grades will attend full days instead of half days for already scheduled in-person days, according to the Kalama Elementary School Facebook page. There are no changes to kindergarten and first grade schedules.
The school will contact families of students with other circumstances, including special education, to discuss their schedules, according to the post.
For the latest information about vaccination and testing visit tdn.com/resources.