Southwest region meeting half of new state COVID-19 benchmarks

While testing identifies more cases, it helps prevent infections in the longer term by alerting people they are positive so they can isolate and avoid transmitting it to others, Krager said.

Clark County Public Health and the City of Vancouver are opening a free COVID-19 testing site starting Tuesday that should eventually help decrease the region’s percent positivity, Krager said.

Cowlitz County Monday reported 143 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,005.

The rising cases likely stem from Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, Krager said.

Krager said while he doesn’t know what will happen next, he hopes the area can decrease case and hospitalization rates as it did in mid-December. However, that decrease is dependent on residents distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding gathering with those outside their households, he said.

“If we can do those things, we can move as a region to phase 2 and get more businesses open, (we) think that’s what everyone wants and what will protect people from getting sick and protect hospitals from getting overwhelmed and allow more businesses to function.”

Increasing vaccination efforts should also help decrease cases and hospitalizations, Krager said.

