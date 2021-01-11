Southwest region meeting half of new state COVID-19 benchmarks

The state’s newly designated southwest public health region, which includes Cowlitz County, as of Jan. 8 had met half the benchmarks needed to move to phase two of the governor’s new reopening plan.
Whether things improve will depend on people’s behavior and adherence to distancing, face masking and preventative measures, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.
“In the middle of December, we were able to flatten and begin to decrease the rate after being in a similar place,” Krager said Monday. “I think we can turn the corner again and get the case rates down, but nothing is guaranteed.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s new phased reopening plan “Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery” took effect Monday, with all eight of the new regions starting in phase one.
The plan replaces the statewide restrictions introduced Nov. 15 prohibiting indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%.
Most of the restrictions remain the same, although practice and training for low-risk sports and indoor fitness sessions by appointment for one customer per 500 square feet will be allowed.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.
To move forward to the next phase, a region must meet four metrics:
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions
- ICU occupancy of less than 90%
- test positivity less than 10%
Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties comprise the southwest region, which has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases, steady hospitalizations yet high test positivity rates, according to the state’s report.
Krager said he understands smaller county residents’ concerns about being grouped with a larger urban county. The flip side is that in smaller counties it takes fewer new cases to drive infection rates above state thresholds, he said.
“I think you could make an argument either way, but this is what the state landed on and we’ll do our best as a region to meet these numbers,” he said.
For the goal to preserve hospital capacity, looking at regional numbers makes sense because the hospitals serve residents of several counties, Krager said.
In the southwest region, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties don’t have hospitals, Cowlitz County has one hospital, and Klickitat and Clark counties each have two. If one hospital in the area were full, it likely would send patients to a facility in a neighboring county, he said.
For the southwest region, the two-week rate of new cases per 100,000 people was trending down in December, with a 27% decrease from Nov. 29—Dec. 12 to Dec. 13—Dec. 26, above the state’s requirement of a 10% decrease.
The region’s average seven-day occupancy of ICU beds was below the state’s 90% threshold, at 73% from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.
The two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 is flat, with a 2% decrease from Dec. 6—Dec. 19 to Dec. 20—Jan. 2. The region is one of two considered to be flattening rather than increasing, according to the report. No regions have decreasing hospitalizations during the timeframe considered.
Krager said generally hospitalizations lag two to three weeks behind cases, so theoretically, the hospital admission rate could decrease if cases continue to drop.
The region’s seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests is also above state’s 10% goal, at 16% from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19.
Cowlitz County’s individual two-week percent of positivity was about 16%, which accurately represents a recent increase in cases, Krager said.
“It also tells us if we can test more, we should,” he said. “I stress to people, if they have any concerning symptoms to please get tested.”
Cowlitz County offers free drive-thru testing at the fairgrounds on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
While testing identifies more cases, it helps prevent infections in the longer term by alerting people they are positive so they can isolate and avoid transmitting it to others, Krager said.
Clark County Public Health and the City of Vancouver are opening a free COVID-19 testing site starting Tuesday that should eventually help decrease the region’s percent positivity, Krager said.
Cowlitz County Monday reported 143 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,005.
The rising cases likely stem from Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, Krager said.
Krager said while he doesn’t know what will happen next, he hopes the area can decrease case and hospitalization rates as it did in mid-December. However, that decrease is dependent on residents distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding gathering with those outside their households, he said.
“If we can do those things, we can move as a region to phase 2 and get more businesses open, (we) think that’s what everyone wants and what will protect people from getting sick and protect hospitals from getting overwhelmed and allow more businesses to function.”
Increasing vaccination efforts should also help decrease cases and hospitalizations, Krager said.