Southbound I-5 repairs in Woodland start Tuesday

The state plans to start repairs on a roughly 2-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center starting Tuesday. Construction is set to last for the rest of the summer.

“Between cracks, rutting and potholes, the concrete panels along this section of highway have seen better days," Washington State Department of Transportation engineer Mike Briggs said in a press release.

The $7.6 million project includes grinding asphalt off the top layer of the highway, replacing concrete panels underneath the surface and pouring new asphalt, according to the state.

Most of the construction is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights when there will be single and double lane closures. Speed limits in the work zone will be 55 mph.

The state reports construction in August is set to be done around the clock for 21 days, reducing southbound I-5 to two lanes.

