Southbound I-5 near Toutle River Bridge blocked by overturned semi
Southbound I-5 near Toutle River Bridge blocked by overturned semi

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Toutle River Bridge are blocked due to an overturned semi, state transportation officials said Friday evening.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews are detouring all southbound travelers off the highway and onto Exit 52/Old Highway 99, according to a news release. 

The blockage started shortly before 5 p.m. near milepost 52 and emergency and tow crews are working "as quickly and safely as possible" to clear the semi, which is crossing all southbound lanes of the interstate. However, there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, according to WSDOT. 

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays, WSDOT said. 

