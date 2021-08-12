 Skip to main content
Southbound I-5 in Woodland to be reduced to two lanes for 21 days starting Sunday
Road work STOCK

Construction on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 5 from Woodland to La Center will cause additional lane closures starting Sunday. At 8 p.m. Sunday, southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes for three weeks.

Washington state Department of Transportation crews have been closing southbound lanes to work at night since June, but starting Sunday one southbound lane will completely close for 21 consecutive days. Double southbound lane closures between 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. are anticipated to continue. The work zone speed limit is 55 mph.

Crews are repaving the Clark County roadway because the asphalt is "nearing the end of its lifespan," reports the state. The $7.6 million project includes grinding asphalt off the top layer of the highway, replacing concrete panels underneath the surface and pouring new asphalt.

