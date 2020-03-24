Southbound I-5 reopens after WSP trooper struck by motorist

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Chehalis reopened at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after a motorist struck a Washington State Patrol trooper earlier that afternoon, causing southbound traffic to close, according to tweets by WSP spokesman Will Finn.
The trooper’s condition was not immediately available. They have been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Finn said.
WSP Chief John Batiste was expected to hold a media briefing at 6 p.m. at the WSP’s Chehalis office, Finn said.
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes of southbound I-5 were being detoured at exit 82 onto Airport Road and through Chehalis. Travelers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
