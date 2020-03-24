Southbound I-5 reopens after WSP trooper struck by motorist

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Chehalis reopened at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after a motorist struck a Washington State Patrol trooper earlier that afternoon, causing southbound traffic to close, according to tweets by WSP spokesman Will Finn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The trooper’s condition was not immediately available. They have been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Finn said.

WSP Chief John Batiste was expected to hold a media briefing at 6 p.m. at the WSP’s Chehalis office, Finn said.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes of southbound I-5 were being detoured at exit 82 onto Airport Road and through Chehalis. Travelers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.