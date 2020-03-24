You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Southbound I-5 reopens after WSP trooper struck by motorist
0 comments

Southbound I-5 reopens after WSP trooper struck by motorist

{{featured_button_text}}

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Chehalis reopened at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after a motorist struck a Washington State Patrol trooper earlier that afternoon, causing southbound traffic to close, according to tweets by WSP spokesman Will Finn.

The trooper’s condition was not immediately available. They have been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Finn said.

WSP Chief John Batiste was expected to hold a media briefing at 6 p.m. at the WSP’s Chehalis office, Finn said.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes of southbound I-5 were being detoured at exit 82 onto Airport Road and through Chehalis. Travelers were encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News