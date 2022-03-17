 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Toutle Road Bridge to close for repairs Saturday

Construction

TOUTLE — The South Toutle Road Bridge is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. to about 8 p.m. Saturday to add new anchor bolts to the bridge. 

Officials advise people to use caution and obey sign directions in the construction area. 

