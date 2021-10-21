South Toutle Road Bridge repairs to begin next week, set to finish in early 2022

TOUTLE — Crews are scheduled to start repairing the broken bolts on the South Toutle Road Bridge early next week, after the county commissioners approved emergency contract work Tuesday.
Cowlitz County commissioners OK’d a nearly $420,000 contract with Five Rivers Construction in Longview to handle repairs such as adding a reinforcing bar to the concrete foundation and installing new bolts throughout the structure. The contract states repairs are set to be completed by Jan. 31, depending on material availability and project complexity.
The emergency contract states “if the repair is not completed, the bridge will continue to deteriorate and eventually reach full failure.” The contract noted the bridge is regularly used to haul heavy material like logs and construction aggregate, and replacing the bridge would cost about $10 million.
Cowlitz County Engineer Susan Eugenis said next week’s work will include shaping rebar and steel for the structure away from the site and crews later will install those additions.
Cowlitz County Safety Operations Supervisor Andy Ogden said traffic will be delayed, but not completely blocked on the bridge during construction. The lane, speed and weight limits will remain throughout construction, he added.
Issues since June
Bolts that secure the bridge to its foundation on the western side of the structure have been breaking since June, according to the county, but last week conditions worsened. On Monday, Eugenis said all of the western side’s bolts broke, causing the bridge deck to lift about 2 inches above the adjoining roadway.
Crews poured an asphalt ramp at the location to allow cars to cross. Eugenis said there are other bolts throughout the bridge, making the structure still safe to use for passenger vehicles. Ogden added the structure is safe for school buses, fire trucks and ambulances. Though only the western side’s bolts broke, all the bolts on the 50-year-old structure will be replaced.
Now, vehicles will need to come to a complete stop before crossing. Stop signs have been installed on both ends of the bridge, and the lanes reduced.
Since June, officials have placed speed and weight limits on the roughly 113-foot section of the county road that spans the South Fork Toutle River, near Harry Gardner Park. Vehicles that weigh more than 10 tons cannot use the bridge and the speed limit was reduced 10 mph to 25 mph. Ogden said the weight limit bars such vehicles as empty semi trucks from crossing the bridge.
In July, the county ordered one driver at a time to cross the two-lane bridge to further ensure the weight limit is met.