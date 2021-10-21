South Toutle Road Bridge repairs to begin next week, set to finish in early 2022

TOUTLE — Crews are scheduled to start repairing the broken bolts on the South Toutle Road Bridge early next week, after the county commissioners approved emergency contract work Tuesday.

Cowlitz County commissioners OK’d a nearly $420,000 contract with Five Rivers Construction in Longview to handle repairs such as adding a reinforcing bar to the concrete foundation and installing new bolts throughout the structure. The contract states repairs are set to be completed by Jan. 31, depending on material availability and project complexity.

The emergency contract states “if the repair is not completed, the bridge will continue to deteriorate and eventually reach full failure.” The contract noted the bridge is regularly used to haul heavy material like logs and construction aggregate, and replacing the bridge would cost about $10 million.

Cowlitz County Engineer Susan Eugenis said bolts that secure the structure to its foundation have broken, causing the bridge deck to lift roughly 2 inches above the adjoining roadway.

Cowlitz County Engineer Susan Eugenis said next week’s work will include shaping rebar and steel for the structure away from the site and crews later will install those additions.

Cowlitz County Safety Operations Supervisor Andy Ogden said traffic will be delayed, but not completely blocked on the bridge during construction. The lane, speed and weight limits will remain throughout construction, he added.

