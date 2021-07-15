South Toutle Road Bridge now one lane due to failure of anchor bolts

As of Thursday, traffic on the South Toutle Road Bridge is restricted to one lane and one car at a time due to the failed anchor bolts.

In late June, Cowlitz County Public Works imposed load limits and a reduced speed limit on the South Toutle Road Bridge after anchor bolts that attach the bridge to the abutment failed.

Truck traffic is restricted to 10 tons and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph on the bridge crossing the south fork of the Toutle River.

The bridge, located east of Toutle near Harry Gardner Park, has been determined "to be adequate for legal loads provided traffic is limited to a single vehicle at a time," according to a Thursday press release; pedestrians and bicycles may cross at any time.

Now, vehicles will need to come to a complete stop before crossing. Stop signs have been installed on both ends of the bridge, and the lanes reduced.

"Drivers on either side of the bridge must come to a complete stop and yield the right of way to the driver who arrived first. Drivers will then alternate crossings whenever there is traffic on either side of the bridge."

The failure of the anchor bolts caused a significant bump due to the change in pavement levels, so drivers are also advised to proceed slowly to reduce jarring and to prevent additional damage to the bridge. Cowlitz County Public Works is continuing to work with a structural engineer to recommend a permanent repair solution.

