South Kelso rail crossing project moves forward with county-city agreement

Plans to build a South Kelso railroad crossing moved forward Tuesday after the Cowlitz County commissioners approved an agreement with Kelso outlining how the jurisdictions will work together on the project.
The project will replace two existing at-grade railroad crossings at Mill and Yew streets with a single overcrossing at Hazel Street. The Legislature has allocated $25 million for the project.
The City of Kelso is the lead agency on the project, which the City Council approved in 2013. The new crossing will improve safety, provide sidewalks and bicycle lanes, according Kelso's website.
Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, said there has been a lot of conversation about the project between the city and county attorneys because the it crosses jurisdictional lines. The west side of the overpass will be within the city and the east side will be within the county.
The agreement outlines the project, the need for the partnership and specifies how the county and city will work together. The agreement also includes documents appointing special deputy prosecuting attorneys for legal work on the project.
The county will be reimbursed for any work it does on the project, Swanson said.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the implication that the county will use eminent domain if necessary to move the project forward is a "poison pill" for him, but he will support the agreement because the city worked hard on it. He said the good news is that property owners get paid fair market value plus some for property taken through eminent domain.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said he understands Mortensen's reservations and has confidence the city is working to avoid the "worst case scenario" of using eminent domain.
Construction is set to begin in late 2021, according to the City of Kelso's website.
The agreement was on the Kelso City Council's Tuesday night agenda.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.