South Kelso rail crossing project moves forward with county-city agreement

Plans to build a South Kelso railroad crossing moved forward Tuesday after the Cowlitz County commissioners approved an agreement with Kelso outlining how the jurisdictions will work together on the project.

The project will replace two existing at-grade railroad crossings at Mill and Yew streets with a single overcrossing at Hazel Street. The Legislature has allocated $25 million for the project.

The City of Kelso is the lead agency on the project, which the City Council approved in 2013. The new crossing will improve safety, provide sidewalks and bicycle lanes, according Kelso's website.

Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, said there has been a lot of conversation about the project between the city and county attorneys because the it crosses jurisdictional lines. The west side of the overpass will be within the city and the east side will be within the county.

The agreement outlines the project, the need for the partnership and specifies how the county and city will work together. The agreement also includes documents appointing special deputy prosecuting attorneys for legal work on the project.

The county will be reimbursed for any work it does on the project, Swanson said.