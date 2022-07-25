South Kelso home fire early Monday displaces two adults

A single-family residence caught fire early Monday in South Kelso and at least two adults are without a home. No one was injured.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews received a call of a structure fire at 9:13 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue, near the former Wallace Elementary School.

Deputy Fire Marshall Dustin Nunes said he saw flames emanating from the windows and porch of the home when he arrived. The fire was contained at 9:39 a.m., he said.

About 11 personnel from Cowlitz 2 and the Longview Fire Department arrived on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.