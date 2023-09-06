The Sons of Norway are resuming their free Norwegian language and culture classes on Wednesday. Classes are held at the Sons of Norway Lodge 5-7 p.m. and include a snack. Beginners and more experienced speakers are all welcome.

They will also offer a Norwegian waffle and Swedish pancake breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. The menu includes Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, coffee, tea and juice. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

To learn more about the Sons of Norway lodge meetings, classes and events, community members can attend their potluck and general meeting 5 p.m. Friday.