 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Some Tennant Way lanes to close through Thursday

  • 0
Road work

Intermittent closures of Tennant Way lanes may cause delays this week, according to the city of Longview.

The Longview Parks Department will close lanes on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue for landscape maintenance. The closures will mostly affect westbound lanes but there will be eastbound lane closures when crews work on the medians, according to the press release.

Work began Monday and is expected to be completed Thursday. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays, according to the city. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tortoises at sanctuary hit by pink fire retardant during Northern California wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News