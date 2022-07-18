Some Tennant Way lanes to close through Thursday

Intermittent closures of Tennant Way lanes may cause delays this week, according to the city of Longview.
The Longview Parks Department will close lanes on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue for landscape maintenance. The closures will mostly affect westbound lanes but there will be eastbound lane closures when crews work on the medians, according to the press release.
Work began Monday and is expected to be completed Thursday. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays, according to the city.