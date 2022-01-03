Some school openings, bust routes change due to the weather, poor driving conditions

Because of poor driving conditions in some areas, school bus routes are on different schedules.

Schools

Longview School District: buses 1, 2, 4, 6, 13, 17 and 29 will operate on snow routes Jan. 3. The buses will be running on-time and no other bus routes are affected.

Toledo School District: morning and afternoon buses on snow routes. No service to Park/Frost. Toledo Elementary School students who ride route 730 and Toledo Middle School/High School students who ride route 835 should meet at the Grange Meet at Grange.

Toutle School District: two hours late.

Winlock School District: two hours late, no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation.

Woodland School District: Morning route 613 will not cover high school pick up in the Green Mountain District area and afternoon route 603 will not cover high school drop off in the Green Mountain District area.

Clatskanie School District: two hours late, morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.

Rainier School District: closed.

