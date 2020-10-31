Some scholarships on track, others feeling the COVID-19 pinch

Many local scholarships are financed through event fundraisers, into which COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench. However, local groups said they plan to pull through and find a way to support graduating seniors.
Pat Martin with the Longview Noon Rotary Club said even if members need to fund the scholarships themselves, they’re “going to make it happen and be as supportive as we can” because “scholarships have long been a keystone of Rotary's giving in this community — our investment in the future, if you will.”
“We may be leaning a little more on ourselves as club members, but we’re going to do our best,” Martin said.
The Noon Rotary, like other service clubs and non-profits, typically holds many events that raise money for its projects, from the Tour de Blast bike race to Crafted Brewfest. With COVID-19 restrictions, Martin said the one fundraiser they still have is the Freedom Flag subscriptions, where people pay to have club members place flag in their yards on certain holidays, including Veterans Day.
“Not everything that we counted on is gone,” she said, adding that the club also has a small emergency savings fund, from which they will draw funds.
“I don’t know exactly what (the scholarships) will be financially in terms of what we’ve given in the past, but we’re going to go ahead and continue to do it because it’s so important,” Martin said. “With kids in totally different situations, maybe parents are less able to help financially (this year.)”
Rick Davis said the Kelso Public School Foundation is in a good place to hand out scholarships, because most of its scholarship money is endowed. Last year, the foundation gave out 83 scholarships for a total of about $123,000.
“We aren’t the fundraisers for our scholarships like some people,” he said. “We are custodians of it and money comes to us from different folks and family members and people that have endowments for scholarships.”
However, he said the foundation does habitually give out grants to teachers, which the group does fundraise for. The foundation tries to give out about $8,000 in grants in both the fall and spring, he said.
“In that area we’re not in bad shape, but we could always take donations,” Davis said. “We’d like to be in an environment where we could have a gathering of people and charge a few dollars, tell them our story get them on board, but other than that we’re in pretty good shape.”
The Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge also funds it scholarships through revenue from the Three Rivers Golf Course, which it owns, insulating it from a COVID-19 fundraising hit, lodge secretary John Fowler said.
“We had some members a long time ago who had a little bit of foresight and passed a motion on the floor ... to earmark 5% of the proceeds from the golf course for the scholarship program,” he said.
Fowler said there’s currently more than $250,000 in the scholarship fund, so the real problem the lodge may have is the not enough students will apply. The deadline for this round is in mid-November, so he encouraged graduating seniors to apply at https://www.elks.org/.
“You don’t have to be kids or grandkids or relatives of Elks,” he said. “The most valuable student scholarships are open to any graduating senior, and the deadline is rapidly approaching.”
Susie Kirkpatrick with the Mark Morris High School Foundation said it seemed like "everybody is in a holding pattern."
"You don’t know when you’ll get the green light to hold that fundraiser you always had," she said.
For her foundation, that's the annual auction, which is typically held around this time and brings in between $35,000 and $40,000. Now, she said the foundation is hoping to hold it sometime in the spring so they can still give out the 10 $1,200 scholarships they usually provide, even if they can't fund any extra projects.
"At the very least, we would like to get by with covering scholarships for the year so we don’t have a class go through that doesn’t have that same advantage others had," she said.
The foundation also administers many other scholarships, and it working to build an endowment, she said.
"The bottom line is you’re trying to support the kids and especially with scholarships," she said. "We just have to see how the people will rise to the occasion and hope."
Lower Columbia College recently held its popular fundraising Horns and Halos gala online, and the Lower Columbia College Foundation staff said it reached about 98.7% of its goal, raising $85,450 “with gifts still trickling in.”
Each year, the foundation awards more than $250,000 in scholarships, and staff said that scholarship funds are steady this year, but they “are seeing the impacts of local service organizations’ inability to fund raise due to the pandemic.”
While this may affect some scholarship availability this year, staff the foundation plans to help backfill some of that loss “so students are not adversely affected.”
The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce scholarship program, along with the Lower Columbia Professionals organization, have taken a hit, Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce president Bill Marcum said. Instead of six fundraisers, this year they haven’t been able to host any.
While there’s about $6,000 in the scholarship account from SquatchFest, Marcum said the chamber usually gives away between $20,000 and $25,000 each year.
“We will give all of that away, but instead of $20 to $25,000, we’re probably looking at between $6 and $8,000 that we’ll be able to give away,” he said. “Look at just $1,000 scholarships -- that’s a difference between 25 scholarship and now 6 or 8 scholarships.”
Marcum is also in the Early Edition Rotary Club and said there isn’t much money in that group’s scholarship fund either because of COVID-19.
He said the club has been discussing what they can do to raise money and ensure that students still get money for school, because “the main thing that hurts is the students.”
“If you look at the Rotary clubs and the chamber, we probably are giving out close to 40 or 50 scholarships each year and that’s $40,000 or $50,000 that isn’t going to go out to our local students if we can’t figure out how to make that up,” he said.
