Some scholarships on track, others feeling the COVID-19 pinch

Fowler said there’s currently more than $250,000 in the scholarship fund, so the real problem the lodge may have is the not enough students will apply. The deadline for this round is in mid-November, so he encouraged graduating seniors to apply at https://www.elks.org/.

“You don’t have to be kids or grandkids or relatives of Elks,” he said. “The most valuable student scholarships are open to any graduating senior, and the deadline is rapidly approaching.”

Susie Kirkpatrick with the Mark Morris High School Foundation said it seemed like "everybody is in a holding pattern."

"You don’t know when you’ll get the green light to hold that fundraiser you always had," she said.

For her foundation, that's the annual auction, which is typically held around this time and brings in between $35,000 and $40,000. Now, she said the foundation is hoping to hold it sometime in the spring so they can still give out the 10 $1,200 scholarships they usually provide, even if they can't fund any extra projects.

"At the very least, we would like to get by with covering scholarships for the year so we don’t have a class go through that doesn’t have that same advantage others had," she said.