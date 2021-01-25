Some Kelso, Castle Rock students return to middle and high schools Monday

Castle Rock plans to bring back grades 8 and 12 Feb. 1, then sophomores and juniors Feb. 8.

Greene said that he’s especially excited to get seniors back in the building and prepared for graduation and is also looking forward to school staff getting vaccinated to allow even more students to safely return.

The school reopening metrics include four different data categories: number of new cases, percent positivity, hospital capacity and hospitalizations.

According to a Jan. 25 school data report from the health department, the school metric and weekly case counts are both currently higher than figures from the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The county is now at 503 cases per 100,000 people in the period between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, and the health department saw an average of 39 new cases per day from specimens collected between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, the most recent range the state has data for, the 18.8% of tests were positive.

While regional ICU occupancy is below threshold, Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 deaths are increasing are per-capita deaths are now higher than Washington State, the press release said.