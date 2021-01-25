Some Kelso, Castle Rock students return to middle and high schools Monday

Despite the threat of a snow day, secondary students in Kelso and Castle Rock returned to their classrooms for hybrid learning Monday.
In Kelso, juniors and seniors joined grades K-5 in schools. For most juniors, this was their first time back in a physical classroom since last year; Kelso seniors returned to class for a few weeks in November, but returned to remote later in the month as cases spiked.
Seventh and ninth graders in Castle Rock joined K-6 students Monday. While K-5 have been in hybrid for several months, sixth graders moved to hybrid Jan. 11.
Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said it was great to have students back in the halls of the high school, even if the reduced numbers left hallways feeling like “a ghost town.”
“We’re still trying to provide a safe, quality educational experience,” Greene said, citing a nearly 50% “F” rate as one reason he’s been so aggressive in bringing students back to school buildings.
“Attendance was not great (online in recent months),” Greene said. “Fewer students were engaging in lessons.”
If COVID-19 cases do not rise, Kelso plans to bring grades 6-8 into hybrid on Feb. 2, followed by freshman and sophomores on Feb. 8.
“As always, the health and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a Jan. 20 letter to parents. “We remain diligent in our safety protocols, continue to work with the Department of Health and monitor our four key metrics on a weekly basis.”
Castle Rock plans to bring back grades 8 and 12 Feb. 1, then sophomores and juniors Feb. 8.
Greene said that he’s especially excited to get seniors back in the building and prepared for graduation and is also looking forward to school staff getting vaccinated to allow even more students to safely return.
The school reopening metrics include four different data categories: number of new cases, percent positivity, hospital capacity and hospitalizations.
According to a Jan. 25 school data report from the health department, the school metric and weekly case counts are both currently higher than figures from the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The county is now at 503 cases per 100,000 people in the period between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, and the health department saw an average of 39 new cases per day from specimens collected between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, the most recent range the state has data for, the 18.8% of tests were positive.
While regional ICU occupancy is below threshold, Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 deaths are increasing are per-capita deaths are now higher than Washington State, the press release said.
Those metrics put Cowlitz County firmly in the “high” range of COVID-19 activity, according to the state guidelines. The state suggests that when there are more than 350 news cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, a test positivity rate of more than 10%, and cases and hospitalizations are trending up, pre-K through fifth grade should be in school, but older students should not.
The final decision is up to each school district, and many have chosen to move forward with returning older students to school, citing strict safety measures and low in-school transmission rates, meaning that contract tracing shows COVID-19 is spreading in schools, not just being brought in from the community.
The Castle Rock COVID-19 dashboard was updated with four new cases: One additional student-athlete on Jan. 12, followed by another student-athlete Jan. 19, an intermediate student Jan. 21 and a high school student Jan. 22.
Castle Rock has reported 22 total COVID-19 cases in schools since it reopened in early October, 16 of them students and six cases from school transmission.
Kelso did not report any new cases Monday. The district only reports cases that are determined to have been spread at school, and has reported one such case in a high school student in November.
In Longview, there were seven new COVID-19 cases reported on the dashboard, five students and two staff members. One student at Mint Valley was exposed at school and tested positive on Jan. 21.
The other students’ cases were at St. Helens on Jan. 19, Broadway on Jan. 20, R.A. Long on Jan. 21 and Mark Morris on Jan. 22.
The two staff members also tested positive on Jan. 22, one at Mark Morris and one at the maintenance, operations and transportation facility.