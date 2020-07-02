Some Cowlitz County residents still waiting for unemployment payments

Much of the delay is due to high demand for unemployment benefits across the state and an uptick in fraud, which called for longer processing times on claims, according to the agency.

Employment Security is hiring staff to help handle the demand. And recently the agency adopted strategies to help manage the backlog. For example, the agency occasionally limits the inbound call volume so support staff can directly call applicants to resolve their claims.

“We know things are even more frustrating when our systems don't work the way they should. If you’re having a hard time getting through on the phones, use the web service. If you have a problem that can only be fixed over the phone, please keep trying,” according to the agency's website (The agency did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday). “Our dedicated experts are here for you, even if they’re hard to reach right now.”

Janke said he’s called “upward of 15 to 20 times a day” since he filed in April.

“Every time I call, they say, ‘We have a lot of calls. Please call back later,’ ” he said.