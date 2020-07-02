You are the owner of this article.
Some Cowlitz County residents still waiting for unemployment payments
Some Cowlitz County residents still waiting for unemployment payments

John Janke

John Janke, a Kelso School District substitute teacher who lives with cerebral palsy, calls the Washington state Employment Security Department in his living room Wednesday afternoon. Janke has been trying to reach the department by phone and mail since April 1 to resolve an account login issue that's prevented him from receiving unemployment benefits during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 Courtney Talak

John Janke’s claim for unemployment benefits is stuck in limbo, and no amount of time on the phone seems to push it forward. 

The username and password the 60-year-old substitute teacher set up his account with on April 1 no longer works, so Janke cannot check the status of his application for benefits. He hasn't received any benefit payments since filing, and he can’t file continued claims for additional support while he’s out of a job.

Despite his repeated calls and letters to the state Employment Security Department, Janke, a Kelso resident, has yet to receive help.

“I went into WorkSource (Monday) thinking they would be open and I could ask some questions. They were locked up like nobody was home,” said Janke, who lives with cerebral palsy. “I’ve had to take a large chunk of my would-be retirement fund to pay the bills until I get back to working in September.”

Nearly 1.2 million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment benefits since the first week of March, when the COVID-19 job losses began in the state. While the state has paid more than $6.7 billion in benefits so far, tens of thousands of people like Janke still have not received any compensation yet, according to Employment Security.

As of Thursday, more than 56,000 people had “unresolved claims” and were awaiting payment.

Much of the delay is due to high demand for unemployment benefits across the state and an uptick in fraud, which called for longer processing times on claims, according to the agency.

Employment Security is hiring staff to help handle the demand. And recently the agency adopted strategies to help manage the backlog. For example, the agency occasionally limits the inbound call volume so support staff can directly call applicants to resolve their claims.

“We know things are even more frustrating when our systems don't work the way they should. If you’re having a hard time getting through on the phones, use the web service. If you have a problem that can only be fixed over the phone, please keep trying,” according to the agency's website (The agency did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday). “Our dedicated experts are here for you, even if they’re hard to reach right now.”

Janke said he’s called “upward of 15 to 20 times a day” since he filed in April.

“Every time I call, they say, ‘We have a lot of calls. Please call back later,’ ” he said.

He’s also mailed two letters to the agency outlining his problem. Both letters included the identification number for his claim and requested an employee call him. He still hasn’t received a response to his most recent mailing, which he sent April 30.

“I know they are overburdened with applicants, but it’s common decency. If you send a letter, you expect a reply,” Janke said.

He withdrew about $5,000 from his retirement account to cover his bills through the end of the year, “but anything besides the necessities goes out the window,” Janke said.

That means he stopped golfing recently, even though it’s one of the few exercises he’s able to do.

Janke considers himself among the more fortunate of those waiting on his benefits. He can still afford to pay his bills. When school starts again, so will his paychecks.

“I’ve had cerebral palsy since birth. Overcoming obstacles has been one of my main attributes. People say I don’t give up,” Janke said. “This is just another pain in the butt.”

Weekly unemployment claims report

Hundreds of workers in Southwest Washington returned to their jobs last week, though the region also saw continued job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cowlitz County had roughly 3,700 continued uneployment claims last week, or 200 fewer than the week prior, according to a weekly claims report from the state Employment Security Department. 

Continued claims show how many workers filed for unemployment benefits for more than one week, a rough indicator of how many people remain jobless.

"Regular continued claims were down in all three counties in SW Washington compared with the previous week, which indicates hundreds of people went back to work," regional economist Scott Bailey wrote in the report. 

However, initial claims, or those that indiate how many people are newly unemployed, rose in the region last week. Cowlitz County reported more than 410 initial claims. That's a 26% increase over the week prior, and the first jump after "four weeks of stability," the report said. 

The boost occured in five industries: accommodations and food service; manufacturing; health care; non-profits and other services; and construction. 

The state sent more than $48.9 million of unemployment payments to individuals in Cowlitz County in April and more than $68.8 million of payments in May, according to data released last week.

Collectively, that's more than 2% of the total personal income in the county in 2018 (the most recent year on record). 

Those payments are a "huge support to the local economy," Bailey said. 

