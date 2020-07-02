Some Cowlitz County residents still waiting for unemployment payments

John Janke’s claim for unemployment benefits is stuck in limbo, and no amount of time on the phone seems to push it forward.
The username and password the 60-year-old substitute teacher set up his account with on April 1 no longer works, so Janke cannot check the status of his application for benefits. He hasn't received any benefit payments since filing, and he can’t file continued claims for additional support while he’s out of a job.
Despite his repeated calls and letters to the state Employment Security Department, Janke, a Kelso resident, has yet to receive help.
“I went into WorkSource (Monday) thinking they would be open and I could ask some questions. They were locked up like nobody was home,” said Janke, who lives with cerebral palsy. “I’ve had to take a large chunk of my would-be retirement fund to pay the bills until I get back to working in September.”
Nearly 1.2 million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment benefits since the first week of March, when the COVID-19 job losses began in the state. While the state has paid more than $6.7 billion in benefits so far, tens of thousands of people like Janke still have not received any compensation yet, according to Employment Security.
As of Thursday, more than 56,000 people had “unresolved claims” and were awaiting payment.
Much of the delay is due to high demand for unemployment benefits across the state and an uptick in fraud, which called for longer processing times on claims, according to the agency.
Employment Security is hiring staff to help handle the demand. And recently the agency adopted strategies to help manage the backlog. For example, the agency occasionally limits the inbound call volume so support staff can directly call applicants to resolve their claims.
“We know things are even more frustrating when our systems don't work the way they should. If you’re having a hard time getting through on the phones, use the web service. If you have a problem that can only be fixed over the phone, please keep trying,” according to the agency's website (The agency did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday). “Our dedicated experts are here for you, even if they’re hard to reach right now.”
Janke said he’s called “upward of 15 to 20 times a day” since he filed in April.
“Every time I call, they say, ‘We have a lot of calls. Please call back later,’ ” he said.
He’s also mailed two letters to the agency outlining his problem. Both letters included the identification number for his claim and requested an employee call him. He still hasn’t received a response to his most recent mailing, which he sent April 30.
“I know they are overburdened with applicants, but it’s common decency. If you send a letter, you expect a reply,” Janke said.
He withdrew about $5,000 from his retirement account to cover his bills through the end of the year, “but anything besides the necessities goes out the window,” Janke said.
That means he stopped golfing recently, even though it’s one of the few exercises he’s able to do.
Janke considers himself among the more fortunate of those waiting on his benefits. He can still afford to pay his bills. When school starts again, so will his paychecks.
“I’ve had cerebral palsy since birth. Overcoming obstacles has been one of my main attributes. People say I don’t give up,” Janke said. “This is just another pain in the butt.”
