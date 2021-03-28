For the first time in more than a year, Longview First Christian Church will hold its first in-person service next week on Easter Sunday.

“It’s a perfect day, right?” the Rev. Beth Fox said. “Resurrection, that’s what Easter is all about. That’s what this feels like, having the church family back together.”

For the second year, the Christian holiday will be altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike last year, some congregations will worship face-to-face.

Last April, Easter fell less than a month after Gov. Jay Inslee’s first stay-at-home order.

Cowlitz County religious organizations have been allowed to hold limited in-person services since late May. On March 22, the state moved into Phase 3 of the governor’s most recent reopening plan, expanding capacity from 25% to 50% for indoor services.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

St. Rose and other local Catholic churches have held limited in-person Masses since June, the Rev. Bryan Ochs said. The churches have followed the protocols, including masks, social distancing and self-screening and there have been no problems, he said.

St. Rose has capped attendance at about 70 to 80 people but that will increase under the new Phase 3 rules, Ochs said.

“It’s obviously a joy to be able to meet in person with people again,” he said. “The last few weeks, as more and more people are getting vaccinated, more people are showing up for first time in a very long time and it’s been so nice to see those people again. We’re excited to see who’s going to show up at Easter.”

Blended services

Although online Mass is not ideal, it’s been valuable to keep people together and communicate with parishioners, Ochs said. Local parishioners have been understanding and many are willing to watch the livestream Mass on Easter if they need to, he said.

Other churches have taken a more cautious approach and are holding in-person services for the first time in months.

Fox with First Christian Church said the leadership team discusses weekly whether the church should reopen. They decided the building has enough space to safely hold in-person services now that more people are getting vaccinated.

Things won’t be back to normal, Fox said. Along with requiring face masks and social distancing, the church also will open its windows and fans running to increase ventilation, she said.

“We’re just excited to be back together and we’re looking for brighter days ahead,” Fox said. “We’ve lost some people during this past year. It’s been rough. It will be time of rejoicing but a time of mourning as well for the people and time we lost.”

The Rev. Dave Hendrickson said Longview Community Church is beginning weekly in-person Sunday services because of the added flexibility under the new state guidelines. He said church members have expressed a greater comfort level with meeting now that many are vaccinated. Gatherings also are easier now that most people understand “COVID etiquette” of wearing facemasks and socially distancing, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re really excited,” Hendrickson said. “To me it’s not coincidence that this can happen on Easter. Easter is about the renewing of life and the restoration of community, especially for us Christians, the restoration between us and God through Jesus. Now this just allows us to celebrate as community of believers to come and be reunited in fellowship with one another, especially on Easter, which is such an important time.”

‘Rounding the corner’

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview is restarting in-person services on Palm Sunday. The church will also open up for Easter but is sticking to online-only services for the rest of the week’s events because of the effort it takes to hold in-person services while following safety protocols, said the Rev. Nic Mather.

“Easter is a celebration of resurrection and new life and hope and joy. And it feels like we’re maybe rounding the corner of being able to have some hope and joy in this time,” Mather said. “It’s powerful to celebrate a return to in-person worship on that day.”

Mather said a maximum of about 40 people will be allowed at the in-person services on Sundays. The church is limited to less than its 50% capacity because it doesn’t have enough room to space people six feet apart, he said.

St. Stephen’s primarily will target its service to online viewers, and Mather said he expects more than half of attendance to be virtual.

“The vast majority have stayed engaged and enjoy the virtual option because allows them to keep worshiping, connect with one another,” he said. “It’s been positive, all things considered.”

Online services don’t work for everyone. Mather said he’s looking forward for people who have struggled to join virtually to be able to attend services again in-person.

Mather said St. Stephen’s has an older congregation and many people who have expressed interest in attending in-person services are fully vaccinated. The church decided it could return to in-person services because of increased vaccine access and falling COVID-19 activity, he said.

The Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church is remaining online, likely until summer, said the Rev. Vonda McFadden. The church wants people to be safe and doesn’t want to rush into reopening, she said.

Even if the church went with limited in-person services, only about 25 people would be able to attend with a two-hour gap between services, McFadden said. The congregation believed that would leave too many people out.

“I thought when we closed our doors on March 13 (2020) that it would just be for a few months, and it continues on,” McFadden said. “I think we’ve all seen hope. There’s always hope, but there’s more and more hope as more people are getting vaccinated.”

Although it hasn’t been ideal, virtual services have been beneficial, McFadden said.

“We discovered something we knew deep down but didn’t readily acknowledge,” she said. “You don’t have to be in a particular place to worship God. I think the pandemic brought about that more clear understanding.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.